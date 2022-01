Sonora, CA – California water officials conducted the first snowpack reading for the year and the recent winter storms made it a strong start. Statewide the snowpack is 160% of the average for this time in December, according to Department of Water Resources (DWR) officials. As California ends its second-driest year on record, it is still too early to determine whether there will be enough rain and snow in the months ahead to put a dent in the drought.

