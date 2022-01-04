ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Letter to the editor: Please consider foster parenting

Post-Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are a time for cheer, family, food and joy. They’re also a time to give thanks. That’s why I am writing to thank all of our foster families in this community for opening their hearts and homes to children in foster care, especially at this critical time of the...

poststar.com

thesunpapers.com

Letter to the Editor: Brenda Zadjeika

I would like to make an addition/correction to the article by Emily Liu that came out on December 17, 2021 in the Sun, with regards to the dedication of the library tables. The black oak tree that fell during the storm on June 3, 2020, not only took out electricity on 264 Lake Street (aka 116 Colonial Ave) as the article stated. The majority of the neighborhood was without electricity for at least four days. It also demolished a home and almost killed two of the occupants and a small child who was riding her bike. It caused damage to cars, sidewalks, streets, landscaping and other properties.
LANDSCAPING
Sun-Journal

Letter to Editor: Christmas Poem

Fall gives way to winter, and the ice and bitter cold. The youthful year that we once knew now grows so pale and old. The snow mounts in mighty drifts, and blocks the streets and ways. The sun is seen but few and seldom in these dark and dreary days.
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: I am thinking of Jesus at this time

During this season, I have been thinking of Jesus — his history, his words, his lessons. What we know — and this is not fake news — is that Mary and Joseph were poor, looking for simple shelter (as many refugees are now). That he was born and lived as a Jew. He was a good, honest man, seeing clearly the corruption of those in power, fighting for social justice, speaking the words of the prophet Isaiah about feeding the hungry, clothing the poor. He, and prophets of the Hebrew Bible, spoke continually about compassion, welcoming the stranger, doing unto others as you would have them do unto you. Jesus was called and praised as the “prince of peace,” questioning why nations rage against nation. Isaiah spoke of “beating our swords into plowshares.” In our modern vocabulary, Jesus was a courageous fighter for justice, a “revolutionary” rebelling against unjust powers. With hundreds of Jews of his time and like thousands of courageous people throughout history fighting for the poor and oppressed and for our Earth, God’s precious creation, he was condemned to death by those in power.
RELIGION
Herald and News

Bertash: Consider becoming a foster grandparent

Have you heard of the foster grandparent program and wondered to yourself: “What the heck is a foster grandparent?”. Well, I am here to help. No, (unfortunately) you cannot foster a grandparent in your home. And no, foster grandparents are not foster parents to children. Foster grandparents are mentors...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Happy new year to all the whiners

How come this publication needs to go out of town, mainly to the South, or Third World countries (I am always told by the editor of this publication that we are a local publication) for pictures of children and the poor being injected? Are there no poor, white Americans in this part of the country?
AMERICAS
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Letter based on fact

I read Matt Montgomery’s letter from a recent Beacon. Matt doesn’t like unpleasant and difficult subjects or people who disagree with him. Isn’t stopping the spread of COVID a positive thing?. The letter I wrote concerning a council member not following CDC guidelines was based on fact....
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxl.com

Community mourning after school board member death

People in Coffee County are mourning after the death of a school board member. According to the school system, District 1 Board Member Tonya Wilkerson passed away Sunday after a long battle with cancer. Wilkerson has been on the board since January 1, 2019. Community leaders have taken to Facebook...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Telegraph

Is it time to give teachers special status to keep the schools open?

Every parent can tell the difference between fake tears and real tears – and there was nothing manufactured about the ones my 10-year-old shed at the end of her last day of school term on Friday. She was tired, hangry, and disappointed at a playdate having to be cancelled “BOC” (21 months of saying “because of Covid” several times daily has forced us to abbreviate).
EDUCATION
kcparent.com

January Editor's Letter

Happy New Year! I trust the holidays were happy in your home! Although I don’t necessarily enjoy the cold, short days of January, I do relish the more relaxed pace. Fall is so busy, followed by the holidays, that by the time January arrives, I think we’re all a bit glad for the respite!
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Independent

Human rights of elderly and disabled people ‘not fairweather luxuries’

The human rights of elderly and disabled people “are not fairweather luxuries”, an MP has said as she told of how she fears being separated indefinitely from her mother who has dementia.Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts told the House of Commons her mother, Dr Nancy Saville, was diagnosed with dementia just before Christmas.She said she was called to sit with her in hospital on Monday due to coronavirus-related staff shortages.But she fears that the pair “are likely to be separated indefinitely” when her mother moves into a care home.Addressing Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions, she said:...
HEALTH
Shore News Network

DePhillips says Murphy wrong to ban unvaccinated children from sports and extracurricular activities

TRENTON, N.J. – Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips blasted the Murphy administration over their updated guidance for K-12 schools that excludes unvaccinated students from sports or extracurricular activities in areas where Covid-19 activity is very high. The N.J. Department of Health’s isolation/quarantine guidance issued on Dec. 30 states that schools are...
TRENTON, NJ
The 74

Educators' Mental Health Tied to Classroom Effectiveness

Teachers’ mental health is closely linked to how effective they feel in the classroom, a new study of New Orleans educators has found. Student learning loss was the top stressor cited by the teachers, followed closely by challenges related to hybrid and remote instruction. Teachers also reported rates of emotional distress that were similar to […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lassen County News

Letter to the editor

The LA Times published an editorial regarding the status of legalized marijuana and how the law did not produce the outcomes the state lawmakers intended. The law did not work because the lawmakers did not and do not understand why the law against pot was needed in the first place. They wrote it to serve the purpose of creating profits, and not so much because it was a stupid idea from the start. However, in their attempt to serve the greedy nature of some, they did reduce the criminal imprisonment of the innocent partaking of marijuana.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Cape Cod Times

Letters to the Editor

In response to Mr. Kastritis’ letter (“Do You Approve of Kids Being Shot in School? Dec. 18), about some people’s seeming lack of sympathy or regard to the many victims of the Newtown School massacre, maybe it’s not the message, maybe it’s the venue. For...
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
bctribune.com

Letter to the editor

Driving a school bus on regular routes is a pleasant and rewarding experience. If you believe that, I’ve got a bridge to sell you. After several years’ experience I’ve found that the students fall into three categories. The first are “those students that appreciate the service and act properly,” the second are “those that will follow the established rules but are easily pulled into bad behaviors…
TRAFFIC

