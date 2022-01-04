ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Letter to the editor: Another letter by a 'complainer'

Post-Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m responding to the gentleman who wondered if the “squad” of letter writers have stock in The Post-Star because we’re “featured so often.” Speaking for myself, since the squad is...

Post-Star

Letter to the editor: I am thinking of Jesus at this time

During this season, I have been thinking of Jesus — his history, his words, his lessons. What we know — and this is not fake news — is that Mary and Joseph were poor, looking for simple shelter (as many refugees are now). That he was born and lived as a Jew. He was a good, honest man, seeing clearly the corruption of those in power, fighting for social justice, speaking the words of the prophet Isaiah about feeding the hungry, clothing the poor. He, and prophets of the Hebrew Bible, spoke continually about compassion, welcoming the stranger, doing unto others as you would have them do unto you. Jesus was called and praised as the “prince of peace,” questioning why nations rage against nation. Isaiah spoke of “beating our swords into plowshares.” In our modern vocabulary, Jesus was a courageous fighter for justice, a “revolutionary” rebelling against unjust powers. With hundreds of Jews of his time and like thousands of courageous people throughout history fighting for the poor and oppressed and for our Earth, God’s precious creation, he was condemned to death by those in power.
RELIGION
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Commentary was a left-wing hit job

Your article (a Jan. 2 commentary from the Los Angeles Times on the Viewpoints page) about protecting democracy is nothing more than a left-wing liberal hit job! We, the American people, don’t need more mail-in ballots or longer time frames in which to vote! What we need is voting integrity! Plain and simple! If you have to show a vaccine card to eat in a restaurant or show identification to fly on a plane, then you can damn sure show your identification to vote!
ELECTIONS
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: 'Merry Christmas' never went away

So America's Governor, Ron DeSantis, not only wants his own private army but he's also pushing some so-called "Stop Woke Act" as a pushback for the critical race theory that they're not actually teaching in grade and high schools. Let's be clear. There is no “woke.” There is racism and...
POLITICS
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Keep Stefanik's lies in mind

Now that we are coming up on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, I hope that when people go to the polls this November, they will keep this event in their minds. When the results of the election were going to become official, more than a dozen Republican senators had said they would object to at least one state's election results. Hours after a mob of pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, lawmakers reconvened, and a number of Senate Republicans abandoned their plan to cast objections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cape Cod Times

Letters to the Editor

In response to Mr. Kastritis’ letter (“Do You Approve of Kids Being Shot in School? Dec. 18), about some people’s seeming lack of sympathy or regard to the many victims of the Newtown School massacre, maybe it’s not the message, maybe it’s the venue. For...
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
Wellington Daily News

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I believe that if the multitrillion “Build Back Better” bill is passed, America, as we know it, will be destroyed. I thank Senator Joe Manchin for having the courage to stand up to the liberal bullies to block this bill. He may go down in history as a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thesunpapers.com

Letter to the Editor: Brenda Zadjeika

I would like to make an addition/correction to the article by Emily Liu that came out on December 17, 2021 in the Sun, with regards to the dedication of the library tables. The black oak tree that fell during the storm on June 3, 2020, not only took out electricity on 264 Lake Street (aka 116 Colonial Ave) as the article stated. The majority of the neighborhood was without electricity for at least four days. It also demolished a home and almost killed two of the occupants and a small child who was riding her bike. It caused damage to cars, sidewalks, streets, landscaping and other properties.
LANDSCAPING

