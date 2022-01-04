ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Happy new year to all the whiners

Post-Star
 3 days ago

How come this publication needs to go out of town, mainly to the South, or Third World countries (I am always told by the editor of this publication that we are a local publication) for pictures of children...

poststar.com

Post-Star

Letter to the editor: I am thinking of Jesus at this time

During this season, I have been thinking of Jesus — his history, his words, his lessons. What we know — and this is not fake news — is that Mary and Joseph were poor, looking for simple shelter (as many refugees are now). That he was born and lived as a Jew. He was a good, honest man, seeing clearly the corruption of those in power, fighting for social justice, speaking the words of the prophet Isaiah about feeding the hungry, clothing the poor. He, and prophets of the Hebrew Bible, spoke continually about compassion, welcoming the stranger, doing unto others as you would have them do unto you. Jesus was called and praised as the “prince of peace,” questioning why nations rage against nation. Isaiah spoke of “beating our swords into plowshares.” In our modern vocabulary, Jesus was a courageous fighter for justice, a “revolutionary” rebelling against unjust powers. With hundreds of Jews of his time and like thousands of courageous people throughout history fighting for the poor and oppressed and for our Earth, God’s precious creation, he was condemned to death by those in power.
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Another letter by a 'complainer'

I’m responding to the gentleman who wondered if the “squad” of letter writers have stock in The Post-Star because we’re “featured so often.” Speaking for myself, since the squad is imaginary, I don’t. If I did, and thought my letters would positively influence the price, I’d write the allowed two per month.
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: 'Merry Christmas' never went away

So America's Governor, Ron DeSantis, not only wants his own private army but he's also pushing some so-called "Stop Woke Act" as a pushback for the critical race theory that they're not actually teaching in grade and high schools. Let's be clear. There is no "woke." There is racism and...
Cape Cod Times

Letters to the Editor

In response to Mr. Kastritis' letter ("Do You Approve of Kids Being Shot in School? Dec. 18), about some people's seeming lack of sympathy or regard to the many victims of the Newtown School massacre, maybe it's not the message, maybe it's the venue. For...
NorthEast Times

Letters to the Editor

I have researched Rep. Hohenstein’s sponsored bills, HB 1841 and HB 1910, and I think that they are great additions to further protect our police institutions from bias and recklessness once fully implemented. Following this research, I really agreed with what he said in an interview with the Northeast Times, “I believe the key to resolving the divide on this issue is for each side to recognize that the other side has a piece of the truth, and that there is an even greater segment of the population who don’t have a strong opinion but simply want neighborhoods that are safe and secure.” Has this statement come to fruition and does police reform reflect the opinions of all sides on the matter? I am hoping that he will be able to provide an answer as change doesn’t come so quickly, but it should occur gradually at the very least.
Boston Herald

Letters to the editor

What is so profoundly disturbing about the Manchin brouhaha with Democrats is the alacrity with which so many national Democratic officials surrendered comprehension of democracy and constitutional order and became allied to woke hordes storming battlements of decency, commonsense, civility and good judgment. President Biden was far more accommodating of the proper process than leaders of Congress, media stalwarts and twitterers, although as leader of our country he should have provided an important lesson in American civics, for this was, as his former boss would have recognized, a teachable moment. The president has let progressive Democrats tightly control his agenda, not recognizing that while often wrong they are never in doubt.
