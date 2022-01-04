Letter to the editor: I am thinking of Jesus at this time

It’s time to tackle the largest environmental hazard of our time. And I’m not talking about coal power. I’m talking about disposable masks. Every day, over 4.1 million masks make their way into the ocean. And that isn’t counting the ones sitting on your street right now. Animals become entangled in the ear loops and die. The plastic masks take 450 years to biodegrade. That’s 18 generations that will be left to pay for our mistake.

