Letter to the editor: I am thinking of Jesus at this time

Post-Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this season, I have been thinking of Jesus — his history, his words, his lessons. What we know — and this is not fake news — is that Mary and Joseph were poor, looking for simple shelter (as many refugees are now). That he was born and lived as a...

poststar.com

