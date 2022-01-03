Knik 200 & 100 finish among Mat-Su wind storms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expect to see high winds and blowing snow as the first storm of 2022 rolls into Southern Idaho Tuesday evening. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the southern portion of the state. Parts of Owyhee and south Twin Falls County are under a Winter Storm Warning; northern parts of the Wood River Valley are also included in the warning. Heavy snow is expected in some areas, up to three inches in mountain areas. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. The Western Magic Valley area could see wind gusts as high as 50 mph. The gusts will result in blowing snow and reduced visibility. Some areas could see up to two inches of new snow. Winds are expected between 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Eastern part of the Magic Valley could see up to two inches of snow in the lower areas while above 6,000 feet there could be up to six inches of new snow. Wind gusts could get up to 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. Anticipate low visibility, according to the NWS. In the Wood River Valley area expect up to five inches of new snow, high winds are not predicted. The next weather system is expected to push into eastern Idaho with high winds and several inches of snow as well. For the latest road information, including possible closures, always go to 511.idaho.gov.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A high wind warning continues in the Palmer and Wasilla through Wednesday. Cold north winds have been blasting through the Matanuska Valley since New Year’s Day, a blustery and frigid start to 2022. A warning will remain in place for northeast winds 35 to 45 and gusts to 75 mph into Wednesday evening. Although winds will be very strong, the intense wind event of the past few days will taper down.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winds are slated to pick up again Friday in the Palmer and Wasilla area, but thankfully not as intense as earlier in the week. High pressure still holds the upper hand over mainland Alaska's weather. Anchorage saw just 2 degrees for a high temperature
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most of New Mexico is dry and chilly, with breezy winds this morning. The wind will stay breezy through the day, making temperatures feel chillier. A wind advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northeast highlands, central mountains and central highlands, and the south-central mountains, where winds will gust up to 55 mph. Downslope of the mountains, winds will stay gusty, and eastern NM will see winds up to around 40 mph. The west mountains will see breezes up to around 35 mph, and the Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners will see winds up to around 25-30 mph.
Rain, snow, and very strong south winds are ahead for your first Monday of 2022. Major travel impacts and power outages will be possible early this week. A lull in the wet weather will return mid week, but more rain will return late this week into your weekend.
A Winter Storm Watch in effect for a portion of southwest Iowa from Saturday morning through Saturday evening now includes Audubon and Pottawattamie Counties. Other southwest Iowa counties currently in the watch include Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Madison, Adams, Union, Taylor, Ringgold, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page.
December 26, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Heavy snowfall is forecast Monday, along with wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour in San Diego’s mountain areas. Snow is forecast to blanket local mountain communities including Pine Valley and Julian. Above 4,500 feet, four to eight inches of snow are forecast, with up to 16 inches above 6,500 feet at the highest peaks in San Bernadino and Riverside counties.
The Seward Peninsula was battered by a series of storms that culminated in disruptive storm on Dec. 28 with wild temperature swings and strong winds recording at 70 miles per hour on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Nome airport. The FAA weather station at Savoonga recorded sustained winds at 63 mph and gusts of 75 mph.
Last night, Mat-Su Borough staff as well as Matanuska Electric Association provided an update to the borough assembly on the winter storm. Jennifer Castro with MEA told the assembly that a crew was returning to Talkeetna Tuesday evening to address the remaining clusters of outages in the Northern Susitna Valley. Castro says the current pace of repairs should see power fully restored in the Mat-Su by Friday evening.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Northeast winds are blowing again in the Palmer and Wasilla areas, and will be strong through Sutton and Chickaloon. Northeast winds will be 25 to 40 mph, gusting to 55 mph. Winds will remain strong through Sunday, with a few lulls, but the wind event goes through Sunday.
