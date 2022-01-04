ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Baylor, Duke remain 1-2 in AP Top 25 poll with few changes

restorationnewsmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaylor is the clear choice for No. 1 in The Associated...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football News

AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Final 2021 Rankings Prediction

What will the final AP Poll probably be after the 2021 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 final AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Baylor#Ap#The Associated Press#The Wilson Times
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Duke’s Banchero works to assert himself with ‘less finesse’

DURHAM — Everyone knew Paolo Banchero had the size and skills to be a top NBA prospect before he eve... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NBA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Warriors throttle Southern Wayne for eighth win

Coming off a dominant outing in the Farris & Thomas Holiday Tournament last week, the Hunt High boys... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BASKETBALL
restorationnewsmedia.com

No. 10 Michigan State beats Nebraska 79-67 for 8th straight

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Freshman guard Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown adde... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
COLLEGE SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

JUNIOR VARSITY ROUNDUP: Knights stumble into 2022 with 1st loss

After nine straight wins to conclude the 2021 portion of the junior varsity boys basketball season f... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDUCATION
restorationnewsmedia.com

Rematch blues: Bama tries to buck history in CFP title game

A mere 37 days after they last played, Alabama faces Georgia again with a national championship on t... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
COLLEGE SPORTS
New Britain Herald

UConn women cancel fourth consecutive game

Geno Auriemma admitted on his coaches radio show on Monday that he was not too optimistic that his UConn women's basketball team would be playing its game at Villanova on Friday. He was right. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy