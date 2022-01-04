Baylor, Duke remain 1-2 in AP Top 25 poll with few changes

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
What will the final AP Poll probably be after the 2021 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 final AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
Following Todd Bates' surprise departure to Oklahoma, The Clemson Insider reached out to a highly-touted defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, to get his reaction. Just last week, Alabaster (...)
Second-ranked Duke moved past Georgia Tech, 69-57, on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, marking the Blue Devils' first game since Dec. 22 following two postponements. Duke held the Yellow Jackets to 32.8% shooting and turned up the intensity on the glass, out-rebounding its ACC foe, 48-35. Duke has won...
Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
Mike Woodson’s mantra, like many coaches, through the year has been focused on getting the next-man-up ready to play when injuries happen, but sometimes you just know something is missing.
Sophomore Trey Galloway was part of IU’s rotation. Woodson knew that. And when he was gone — injuring his wrist in IU’s Nov....
Geno Auriemma admitted on his coaches radio show on Monday that he was not too optimistic that his UConn women's basketball team would be playing its game at Villanova on Friday. He was right. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday...
