Beddingfield to induct 5 into athletic hall of fame

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 13th class Tuesday, and formerGrambling State wide receiver Sammy White was part of the group. White joins Ben Coates (TE, Livingstone College), Donald Driver (WR, Alcorn State University), John "Big Train" Moody (RB, Morris Brown College, 1939-1941), Roscoe Nance (Contributor, Tuskegee University), Nate Newton (OL, Florida A&M University) and William "Billy" Nicks (Coach, Morris Brown College and Prairie View A&M University) in the 2022 hall of fame class, according to a Grambling State news release.
Comments / 0