Taproom Atmosphere and Culture

After much anticipation, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. announces the opening of its third taproom located in Elk Grove, California, which is being marketed as the Old Town Tap House. “We are extremely happy to finally open our latest taproom to the public,” shared Brett Tate, Founder/Owner of Dust Bowl Brewing Co. “It’s been especially challenging to open a new business site amidst all the additional issues created by the pandemic, but we made it through and are excited to welcome beer fans to our newest location. If nothing else, the extra time allowed us to pull together a really cool, unique experience for the area. It’s situated within walking distance of the City’s new open air pavilion where farmer’s markets, food trucks and outdoor concerts are planned, so I think it’s going to be a nice addition to the region.”

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO