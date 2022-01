The year 2021 will be remembered for many reasons, but for those in the energy sector, it will be memorialized as the year that energy policy became an existential issue. No longer are the ebbs and flows of energy trends known only to the experts; the relationship among energy, our society, and our environment has firmly entered the public eye. Extreme weather events, fuel costs and shortages, power outages, pandemic disruptions, and political tensions have placed energy policy under a microscope. It is now an issue that will not escape the headlines again.

