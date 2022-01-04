ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Latest On Derrick Henry

By Ely Allen
profootballrumors.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitans’ head coach Mike Vrabel informed reporters that running back Derrick Henry‘s 3-week return window could start this Wednesday after doing some work today, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter). The reigning holder of the rushing title has missed the last 8 games of the season with a foot...

www.profootballrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Titans RB Derrick Henry expected to practice Wednesday

Derrick Henry is expected to practice with the Titans on Wednesday (Twitter link via Dianna Russini of ESPN.com). This marks yet another step forward for the star running back who is expected to be a full go for the playoffs. There’s even a chance that Henry could play against the...
NFL
WGAU

Titans star running back Derrick Henry cleared to practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have moved a step closer to having the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year back, opening the 21-day window Wednesday for Derrick Henry to start practicing. Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday a decision was expected by mid-week on...
NFL
WTVF

Titans Team Report: Will Derrick Henry return for the playoffs?

NASHVILLLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In this Titans Team Report, Steve Layman discusses the probability about Derrick Henry's return to the playoffs. Check out the Titans Team Report sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors in the video player above.
NFL
Metro International

Titans designate RB Derrick Henry to return from IR

The Tennessee Titans designated running back Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve, clearing the way for his return to practice Wednesday. The Titans (11-5) now have a 21-day window to activate the two-time NFL rushing champion to the 53-man roster. Tennessee has already clinched the AFC South division title...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
profootballnetwork.com

Derrick Henry Injury Update: Will King Henry return in Week 18?

Earlier this season, Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry was on a record pace as the most heavily utilized running back in the NFL. Unfortunately, Henry suffered an injury. With rumors persisting that Henry could potentially make it back in Week 18, what’s the latest update for fantasy football managers?
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derrick Henry News

The King is set to return to his throne. On Wednesday, news came down that Titans running back Derrick Henry is designated to return from the injured reserve. And he’s expected to participate in this week’s practice. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “The [Titans] have officially designated RB...
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
D'onta Foreman
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady goes into further detail about Antonio Brown incident

There may be more than meets the eye with the Antonio Brown drama that occurred on Sunday, which led to his eventual exit from the field. Brown left the field in a hurry on Sunday against the New York Jets, but he did make a scene first. AB took off his jersey and pads, pumping up the MetLife Stadium crowd on his way out. Stadium security reportedly thought he was a fan who ran onto the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Texans#American Football#Nfl Network#Afc#Usa Today Sports Images
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
FanSided

3 Reasons Jim Harbaugh won’t leave Michigan Football for NFL

Despite some reported mutual interest between Jim Harbaugh and the NFL, here are three reasons why Harbaugh won’t be leaving Michigan football. Just when you thought coaching carousel in college football had come to a halt, there was the bombshell report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic on Tuesday that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh could be tempted by a move to the NFL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned himself plenty of new fans with his impressive play during the 2021 season. Among them is former NFL legend Brett Favre. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio earlier this week, Favre praised Burrow for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hall of Fame quarterback said that the second-year Bengals gunslinger is in “a different class” and that he didn’t see the 2020 No. 1 overall pick achieving so much success so quickly.
NFL
iheart.com

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy