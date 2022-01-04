ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Off-Season Could Bring Massive Changes - Part II

By wludford
Daily Norseman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first part of this series, I evaluated the Vikings coaching staff. In this part, I’ll evaluate Rick Spielman and his staff, with a view toward whether the Wilfs will keep their GM or make a change there too. Evaluating the Vikings’ GM Rick Spielman and his...

There will be lots of goodbyes for the Vikings on Sunday. And some will be permanent. The Vikings (7-9) play their season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium with little of significance at stake. They have been eliminated from the playoffs and are assured of a second straight losing season.
Like all of you, I have found watching the Vikings the past two seasons to be incredibly frustrating and sad. In 2020 the team was just downright not competitive and were all but out of the playoff chase by Week 15 before finishing 7-9 and in 3rd place in the NFC North. The Vikings were in the playoff mix a little longer this season, but they are looking at a similar finish once again at 7-10 or 8-9, depending on how things go Sunday against Chicago. But regardless, they will finish with a 2nd losing season in a row and miss the playoffs once again. Where does the blame belong? What exactly is the problem with the Vikings these past few seasons? I've been vocal on social media about my desire to "blow it all up", but I'll also admit that the answer isn't cut and dry. For every criticism we can level against Spielman, Zimmer, or Cousins, there are always excuses and other points of view to explain those criticisms away. That is what makes any potential decision to fire the current brain-trust so difficult.
