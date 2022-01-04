Vikings Off-Season Could Bring Massive Changes - Part II

Like all of you, I have found watching the Vikings the past two seasons to be incredibly frustrating and sad. In 2020 the team was just downright not competitive and were all but out of the playoff chase by Week 15 before finishing 7-9 and in 3rd place in the NFC North. The Vikings were in the playoff mix a little longer this season, but they are looking at a similar finish once again at 7-10 or 8-9, depending on how things go Sunday against Chicago. But regardless, they will finish with a 2nd losing season in a row and miss the playoffs once again. Where does the blame belong? What exactly is the problem with the Vikings these past few seasons? I've been vocal on social media about my desire to "blow it all up", but I'll also admit that the answer isn't cut and dry. For every criticism we can level against Spielman, Zimmer, or Cousins, there are always excuses and other points of view to explain those criticisms away. That is what makes any potential decision to fire the current brain-trust so difficult.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO