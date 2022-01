The 2021 regular season is almost over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to say goodbye to one of the greatest QBs in team history. Ben Roethlisberger. The Monday Night Football game in Week 17 vs. the Cleveland Browns was Roethlisberger’s final home game at Heinz Field. Fans are both sad and excited, and rightfully so, about celebrating the career of Roethlisberger, so why not get some new gear to show off your Steelers pride?! Of course, this could be the perfect gift for the Steelers fan in your life!

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO