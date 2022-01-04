Mortal Kombat 11, Final Fantasy XII, and more games coming to PlayStation now this month

Playstation has announced a trio of games coming to Playstation Plus this January, featuring Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galactic. Available for Playstation 4, Persona 5 Strikers features a new story that follows the Phantom Thieves on a road trip across Japan that quickly goes awry. The new story is filled with combat that aims at redeeming the hearts of the imprisoned. Next up is Dirt 5, which will be available for both Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. The simcade racing video game features an array of cars, off-road racing, a Playgrounds creator mode, 70 routes across 10 global locations and more. Rounding out the January drop is Deep Rock Galactic, which will also be available for both PS4 and PS5. The multiplayer first-person shooter game includes 100 percent destructible environments, dystopian caves, space dwarves and several alien monsters. The game challenges players to dig, explore and fight through the deep cave to escape.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO