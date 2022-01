On Jan. 2, 2019 I embarked on a journey unlike any I have ever experienced. For the last three years I have been a part of something I never thought I would be. It’s changed me. I’d like to think for the better. It’s helped me evolve as a person, mentally, physically and emotionally. It’s almost hard to believe. But as of Jan. 2, 2022 I celebrated my three year anniversary with Branson Tri-Lakes News.

BRANSON, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO