JCSD asking for help locating missing sex offender

4:00 p.m. Update: The Fairfield Police Department said an 11-year-old boy with autism that went missing was located safe in the city. Police said an alert citizen helped locate the boy. FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing boy with autism in Fairfield. The Fairfield Police Department is currently looking for a missing autistic 11-year-old boy https://t.co/O6lR2LW75I — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) January 6, 2022 Fairfield police say the 11-year-old boy, named Gage, was last seen a little after 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Greenfield Drive and Martin Road. Gage has autism, police say. Gage was last seen in a black jacket, blue jeans, and a green camo-style backpack. He may also have a change of clothing with him, police say. Additionally, the Fairfield Police are asking anyone in the area with home video surveillance systems to check their footage for Gage. They suggest looking between the hours of 8:20 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Thursday in order to best identify where the child might be. Anyone who sees the missing boy is urged to call the Fairfield Police Department.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO