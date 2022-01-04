JCSD asking for help locating missing sex offender

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriffs Officeis asking for your help in locating a missing man. Ronnie Brunson was last seen around 6 p.m. in Laurel Saturday. Brunson drives a white 2000 Silverado. If anyone has seen Brunson or has information as to his whereabouts, please call...
Contact Person/Duty Supervisor/Desk Officer in Charge. POLICE ASKING FOR PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE WITH LOCATING MISSING FULTON TEEN. Fulton, NY, 12/24/2021 — The City of Fulton Police Department is asking for assistance in an attempt to locate 16 year old, Kiera Purdy. Purdy is a white female approximately 5’04”, 120 lbs., brown eyes and brown hair. Purdy was last seen leaving her residence in Fulton at approximately 12:30 P.M. on 12/12/21. There are no suspicious circumstances at this time.
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department asks for help from the public to locate a missing 14-year-old. Danaya Smith is 5’5” tall and last seen wearing a black jacket, red champion t-shirt and black sweatpants in the Elm Park area. Anyone with information on the location of Smith...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager. Officers said Kanyla Burks, 16, was last seen by family members on November 14, 2021, on Mohawk Street. She was wearing a red and white checkered shirt and blue jeans. Anyone who can...
The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Authorities say Earl Peshlakai was last seen October 12, 2021. No location was given for the sighting. Peshlakai is described as a Native American male, 6’ fall with brown eyes and short black hair....
Brunswick, Ga. – The Glynn County Police Department is seeking public assistance to help find 13-year-old, Dunia Pinto, who was reported missing from Burgess Circle in Brunswick by her foster family on Tuesday. Pinto is a 5′5″ Hispanic female with brown eyes and black hair with red tips. She...
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) is asking for assistance in helping them find a 61-year-old missing adult they say is endangered. Mark "Damien" Espejo has a diagnosed medical condition requiring a doctor’s care. Espejo was last seen on the 300 block of West Cypress Street...
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men have been arrested and charged in the kidnapping and rape of a Jefferson Davis County toddler who was found in Lamar County on Friday, Dec. 31. The men were arrested on Wednesday night in Covington County. Both made their initial appearance on...
ARY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police are asking the public for help in the search for a missing father and his daughter, who has special needs. Dale Williams, 69, and Misty Williams, 43, both of Ary were last seen Saturday in the Ball Fork community of Perry County, according to a news release from State Police.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult woman. According to deputies, Rebecca Joleyne Scholz was last seen around the Econolodge in the 4000 block of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. Scholz has blonde hair and...
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public to help locate a suspect identified as 40-year-old Brandon Lee St. Clair, according to a social media report from the Saline County Sheriff's Office. St. Clair is wanted on requested charges including murder in the first degree and aggravated kidnapping....
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 66-year-old man. According to a statement by the WPD, Jimmy Dunkel was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on December 25 at his residential facility in the 8200 block of East Pawnee. Dunkel is wheelchair bound and is dependent on medications for medical needs.
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Dylan W. Landon is wanted for financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person, stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Landon is described as a white male, about 6-foot-tall and 175 pounds.
Dauphin County, PA — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, who has not been seen or heard from since December 23. Salazar is believed to have been involved in a vehicle crash on 12/23/2021 at approximately 5:30 PM, in...
4:00 p.m. Update:
The Fairfield Police Department said an 11-year-old boy with autism that went missing was located safe in the city. Police said an alert citizen helped locate the boy.
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing boy with autism in Fairfield.
Fairfield police say the 11-year-old boy, named Gage, was last seen a little after 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Greenfield Drive and Martin Road.
Gage has autism, police say.
Gage was last seen in a black jacket, blue jeans, and a green camo-style backpack. He may also have a change of clothing with him, police say.
Additionally, the Fairfield Police are asking anyone in the area with home video surveillance systems to check their footage for Gage. They suggest looking between the hours of 8:20 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Thursday in order to best identify where the child might be.
Anyone who sees the missing boy is urged to call the Fairfield Police Department.
YCSO is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile. Officials say 17-year old Kaylin McNallen was last seen in the Prescott Valley area wearing a black, yellow, and green sweater, black vans, with pants. She was headed in an unknown direction of travel and left between the hours of 2-am-and 6-am on Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Yavapai Silent Witness.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Fairhope Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 44-year-old woman missing since Saturday night. Tammy Wedgeworth, also known as Tammy Battaglia, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday when she left her Fairhope residence in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck heading to Mobile. She was expected to return home but has not.
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a man who stole a dog that was tied to a post while his owner was inside a business.The incident took place around 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24, in Lakeview, said the Nassau County Police.According to detectives, an unknown man driving a blac…
