ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Evergrande 2021 sales plunge 39%, shares set to resume

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its contracted sales for 2021 had plunged 39% from the previous year to 443 billion yuan ($69.5 billion), as its...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

S.Africa telco MTN sides with regulator in spectrum auction rift

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s MTN Group said on Friday it has opposed a court application by rival Telkom SA seeking to halt a spectrum auction, in bid to prevent further delays to a process that has been stuck in a bureaucratic and legislative maze for years. South...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street Tokyo Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to...
STOCKS
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Renminbi#Hong Kong#China Evergrande 2021#Reuters#China Evergrande Group
AFP

Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

A Hong Kong cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was ordered back to port on Wednesday for virus testing after nine people were found to be close contacts in an Omicron variant outbreak. Health authorities said nine people on the cruise, which left on Sunday, were classified as close contacts and ordered the ship back to port a day early. 
CHINA
jack1065.com

China Huarong shares set to fall 40% in resumed trade after 9-month halt

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd are set to fall 40% as the stock resumes trading on Wednesday after a nine-month suspension. The stock, which has been suspended since April 1, 2021, is set to open at HK$0.61 each, the lowest since its debut in October 2015. That compares with a 0.15% rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
STOCKS
Variety

Hong Kong Disneyland Closes for Fourth Time Due to Coronavirus

The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park is to close from Wednesday evening, due to the city’s anti-coronavirus measures. The closure is the fourth time that the pandemic has brought park operations to a halt. The park appeared to hope that the measure would be temporary. It pointed to a closure lasting two weeks, until Jan. 20, 2022. “As required by the government and in line with preventive efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from January 7 to 20. Guests who planned to visit the Park on above dates are advised to visit on another day....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
AFP

China Mobile's Shanghai debut lukewarm after US delisting

China Mobile shares ended with slight gains on Wednesday in their debut on the Shanghai stock exchange after the telecoms giant was delisted in New York as tensions soared between Beijing and Washington. The stock had jumped as much as 9.4 percent at the start of trading -- edging toward the 10 percent limit that triggers a trading halt in China -- before steadily falling back through the day. It ended at 57.88 yuan, a gain of 0.52 percent. The share issue is expected to raise $8.8 billion after the company exercises an over-allotment option, Bloomberg News said, making it the largest on China's domestic stock markets in more than a decade.
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

Hong Kong’s Citizen News says closure triggered by Stand News collapse

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong independent online publication Citizen News said on Monday its decision to shut down was triggered by the closure of a pro-democracy media outlet last week following a police raid and seven arrests. Stand News, a prominent pro-democracy news site, closed last week after...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande shares fall after report of missed coupon payments

(Dec 30): Shares of China Evergrande Group tumbled on Thursday (Dec 30) after the embattled real estate developer did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week. Evergrande, whose US$19 billion (RM79.23 billion) in international bonds are in cross-default after missing a deadline to pay coupons earlier this month, had new coupon payments worth US$255 million due on Tuesday for its June 2023 and 2025 notes.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Mexican auto production falls for second year running

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico auto production fell by 2% last year compared with 2020, the second annual decline in a row, as Mexico’s flagship industrial sector struggles to pull past pandemic shocks and a global semiconductor shortage, official data showed on Friday. Auto output in 2021 declined...
WORLD
Variety

China Lifts Asia-Pacific to 64% Box Office Gain in 2021, Says Analyst

Theatrical box office in four of the biggest territories in Asia-Pacific grew by nearly 64% in the first months of 2021, to hit $8.22 billion, said S&P Global Market Intelligence. The gain was achieved despite the ongoing negative impact of coronavirus on cinema operations and on film release schedules. S&P Global Market Intelligence, which is connected to the financial analysis firm S&P, based its analysis on raw figures from OpusData. It tracked performance in China, Japan, South Korea and Australia, and used figures only for the first 11 months – meaning that it omitted the powerhouse debut of “Spider-Man: No Way...
WORLD
kfgo.com

GameStop soars on building NFT trading hub, crypto partnerships

(Reuters) – GameStop Corp’s plans to expand its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace and partner with crypto firms boosted the video game retailer’s shares by 17.5% in premarket trading and also lifted other meme stocks. GameStop shares have been languishing for a while, like several other meme stocks,...
BUSINESS
Bangor Daily News

China: No More Mr. Nice Guy

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news websites in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the...
CHINA
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.15% to $1,064.70 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $178.79 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Tesla delivers 308,600 vehicles in Q4, beating estimates

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc said on Sunday it had delivered a record 308,600 electric cars to customers in the fourth quarter of 2021 well above Wall Street estimates, thanks to a production ramp up at the electric-car maker’s Shanghai factory. Analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 263,026 vehicles,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy