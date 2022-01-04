ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, IL

Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 3, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VL4iF_0dc6kXM000

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Fieldcrest ran its girls basketball record to 18-0 with a 61-22 win at Dwight on Monday.

The Knights have a Heart of Illinois Conference showdown at Eureka next week. Eureka beat LeRoy, 58-43, on Monday. Tremont and Pekin also won girls basketball games MOnday.

Enjoy the highlights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Better Late Than Never, PND Girls Deliver For Christmas

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s one of the favorite days of the year for the Notre Dame Irish. “We turn on music, wrap the gifts. We had practice this morning, then we do this,” said senior Clare Deiters. Deiters is talking about her team’s Christmas project. Getting gifts for about 75 families in Peoria. Coats, […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

ISU postpones Wednesday’s home game with Loyola

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State’s home game against Loyola on Wednesday is off. ISU announced it “has determined it is unable to compete in Wednesday’s (Jan. 5) home men’s basketball game against Loyola,” in a statement released Monday afternoon. The game has been postponed and the Missouri Valley Conference will attempt to reschedule the […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Meiss Trio Enjoying Family Reunion at EPG

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There’s a new, but familiar face on Nathaniel Meiss’ coaching staff at El Paso-Gridley this year. Nathaniel’s father and IBCA Hall of Famer Tim Meiss has joined the Titans bench as an assistant. “This summer he was around all the time, I thought, well, we’ll get him in here to […]
EL PASO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Pekin, IL
Eureka, IL
Sports
City
Eureka, IL
City
Tremont, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Dwight, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Back Home, IWU Cherishes ‘Star Treatment’ it Received in New York

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Yes, the Illinois Wesleyan Titans felt like tourists in New York last week. “We went to Times Square, the Rockefeller Tree, 9/11 Memorial, and Ellis Island,” said senior guard Cory Noe. But the players also felt like stars after beating then-Number 1 ranked Yeshiva, 73-59, in a highly-anticipated showdown of Division […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WMBD/WYZZ

Holiday Tournament Directors Weather COVID Storm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Each time his phone buzzed, Barry Gurvey was afraid to answer the call. “Anytime the phone rings you’re nervous,” said Gurvey. It’s never good news.” Gurvey, the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament director, saw three teams pull out of the 16-team Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament before it even started. And he wasn’t […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prep Sports Recap#Knights#Illinois Conference#Ciproud Com
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Holiday Tournament Roundup for Dec. 27, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Enjoy highlights from the first day of high school basketball holiday tournaments from all across central Illinois! The Normal Community, Peoria High, Metamora, El Paso-Gridley, Morton and Elmwood boys are winners, plus the Peoria High, Morton and Washington girls.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Harlem Globetrotters head to Peoria in January

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bringing comedy to the court, the Harlem Globetrotters have been making people laugh for generations. Scooter Christensen, who wears #16 for the Globetrotters, joined the Morning Team to talk about the team’s upcoming event and of course showed off some moves! Christensen says the Globetrotters noticed him when he was an […]
NBA
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Public Works, county engineer give road updates

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Drivers in Peoria are offering mixed reviews on the road conditions Monday. “Road conditions were horrible. No doubt Forrest Hill, Sterling Avenue, the major intersections over here,” said Jim Piper. Others disagreed. “I’m pleased with them. The snowplows are always out the same day. Especially going down our side streets and everything. I […]
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Frozen pipe chances increase as temperatures drop

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –This time of year, Illinois American Water says a culprit of water not flowing from your faucets is mother nature. Below freezing temperatures can cause pipes to freeze and block the flow of water, or even lead to pipes breaking. Illinois American Water Spokesperson Karen Cotton says there are ways to prevent […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Bears great Devin Hester named Hall of Fame finalist

CANTON, Ohio – Devin Hester is within arm’s reach of a gold jacket. The former Bears return specialist was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday. Hester holds the NFL record for punt return touchdowns with 14 and overall kick return touchdowns with 19. The three-time first-team All-Pro made […]
NFL
WMBD/WYZZ

College Hoops Roundup: Illinois, Bradley, ISU Pick Up Victories

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois, Bradley and Illinois State were all winners at home in college basketball games Saturday afternoon. Illinois knocked off St. Francis of Pennsylvania 106-48 behind a record setting 18 three pointers. Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Illini now have a 8-3 record this year. […]
BRADLEY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

389
Followers
323
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy