Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 3, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bringing comedy to the court, the Harlem Globetrotters have been making people laugh for generations. Scooter Christensen, who wears #16 for the Globetrotters, joined the Morning Team to talk about the team’s upcoming event and of course showed off some moves! Christensen says the Globetrotters noticed him when he was an […]

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO