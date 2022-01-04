Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 3, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Fieldcrest ran its girls basketball record to 18-0 with a 61-22 win at Dwight on Monday.
The Knights have a Heart of Illinois Conference showdown at Eureka next week. Eureka beat LeRoy, 58-43, on Monday. Tremont and Pekin also won girls basketball games MOnday.
