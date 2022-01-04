POSTCAST – Utah Jazz win 9th straight road game as the big boys all step up

The Utah Jazz showed how many different ways each of their players can play and try to beat you in their 10th straight road win over the Denver Nuggets. The 10 straight road wins for the Utah Jazz is the third longest streak in the NBA franchise’s history. Bojan Bogdanovic was the star scoring in different ways than what we usually see from Bogdani (new nickname from Nikola Jokic). The Jazz were forced to go back to the small ball lineup and it worked. This might be a turning point for that lineup. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube. Doka got his first NBA start and held his ground giving the Jazz key minutes and Royce O’Neale had an all everything performance. Who is Danuel House? — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO