NBA

POSTCAST – Utah Jazz win 9th straight road game as the big boys all step up

By David Locke
lockedonjazz.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazzstarted a 5 game road trip the way they have all year with a road win. The Utah Jazz win their ninth straight road game. Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley shook off a slow start to lead the Jazz with fabulous play and Rudy Gobert added another double double....

www.lockedonjazz.net

southernillinoisnow.com

Morant scores 26, Grizzlies beat Cavs for 6th straight win….Utah’s Ingles enters protocols, Jazz last team to join list

UNDATED (AP) — Ja Morant scored six of his 26 points in the final 30 seconds, including the go-ahead hoop, allowing the Memphis Grizzlies to extend their winning streak to six with a 110-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Morant gave Memphis a 106-104 lead with a double-pump short jumper, then stripped the ball from Brandon Goodwin and scored on Cleveland’s subsequent possession with 22 seconds remaining. Darius Garland collected 27 points and 10 assists in his return to Cleveland’s lineup after missing four games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (health protocols) ruled out for Jazz's Friday matchup

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (health protocols) will not play in Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Conley will not be available after Utah's starting point guard was entered in health protocols. Expect Jordan Clarkson to play a lead offensive role if he can deal with his recent lower back back tightness.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Nikola Jokic v. Rudy Gobert, The NBA Aging Process and Covid Strikes

It is the best of the Northwest Division Rivalaries the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets and they play tonight at 8 pm in Denver. The league’s MVP and the league’d defensive player of the year go head to head and Nikola Jokic has figured out how to play Rudy Gobert David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Plus, we look at how the aging process is different for every player and Covid has struck the Utah Jazz and in all likelihood now the spread starts . — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
ABC4

Bogdanovic scores 36 as the Jazz beat Denver for 10th straight road win, 115-109

DENVER (ABC4 Sports) – Playing without Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Hassan Whiteside, the Utah Jazz still had enough to beat the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night for its 10th straight road win, 115-109. Bojan Bodganovic scored a season-high 36 points, while Rudy Gay added 18 points off the bench as the Jazz moved to within […]
NBA
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nugges: Game Thread

Donovan Mitchell is going to have a heavy load this game as the Utah Jazz will be missing their other star, Rudy Gobert, as well as a slew of other players. But that’s not a bad thing for Mitchell as he’s shown the ability to take things to another level when he needs to.
NBA
Gephardt Daily

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell wins NBA Player of the Month Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The NBA has announced that Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played during December. “It marks Mitchell’s first career player of the month honor and he becomes the...
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Utah Jazz show an array of skills, Bojan Bogdanovic spreads his wings and who is Danuel House

The Utah Jazz showed how many different ways each of their players can play and try to beat you in their 10th straight road win over the Denver Nuggets. The 10 straight road wins for the Utah Jazz is the third longest streak in the NBA franchise’s history. Bojan Bogdanovic was the star scoring in different ways than what we usually see from Bogdani (new nickname from Nikola Jokic). The Jazz were forced to go back to the small ball lineup and it worked. This might be a turning point for that lineup. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube. Doka got his first NBA start and held his ground giving the Jazz key minutes and Royce O’Neale had an all everything performance. Who is Danuel House? — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA

