POSTCAST – Utah Jazz win 9th straight road game as the big boys all step up

It is the best of the Northwest Division Rivalaries the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets and they play tonight at 8 pm in Denver. The league’s MVP and the league’d defensive player of the year go head to head and Nikola Jokic has figured out how to play Rudy Gobert David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Plus, we look at how the aging process is different for every player and Covid has struck the Utah Jazz and in all likelihood now the spread starts . — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
