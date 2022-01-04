LETTER: Gabby is old news, let's move on

Invasive species, toxins, spread easily: Emerald green bore infecting black ash, woolly adelgid infecting hemlock–healthy trees devastated. COVID spreading illness. Other “toxins” are intentionally spread by lies–about COVID, global warming, about a “stolen election” despite overwhelming evidence of no fraud — 60 court cases, hundreds of audits, testimonies of all election officials. Despite actual words and tapes showing conscious intent by Trump and Republican loyalists to commit actual fraud to overturn the election. Many Republicans duped, scammed, willing to storm the Capitol. (Delusional disorder: characterized by irrational beliefs which a person believes to be true, so fixed that nothing, including contrary evidence, can convince a person that what they think is not true.)
