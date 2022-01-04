ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

LETTER: Gabby is old news, let's move on

yoursun.com
 3 days ago

New Years eve and now New Years day the front page of the Daily Sun newspaper has yet again featured the Gabby Petito tragic story. I, for one, no...

www.yoursun.com

Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Thankful for the news

Dear Friends: Whether we liked the good news or the tragedies of the past, and for many continuing sufferings, we were presented the facts, stories, opinions, survival resources, health recommendations, official postings, etc. by the Staff of Plumas News and I know I represent your many followers, residents, friends, etc. who are truly grateful for your everyday efforts to keep the channel of info open to all. Blessings of the Holidays to each. May the New Year be one of Hope and Snow!
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Let’s not forget

As we celebrate this awesome time of year with eggnog, goodies, presents, family, and good will to our neighbors; Let us remember the reason for the season. Not to be taken lightly, Jesus Christ. Thank you Lord we need you more than ever. Merry Christmas Plumas County!. Jesse Rath.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
New Times

Forget 2021: Let's move on with a wiggle and a shake

Here we are. It's the end of 2021, and I, for one, am not interested in glancing over my shoulder at anything behind me. It's a mess! But I can put on my dancing shoes and maybe a hula skirt to start the year off right in Morro Bay at The Siren for a one- or two-night tropical vacation.
MORRO BAY, CA
World Link

Letter: Let's engage publicly

Civil society depends on us holding in common certain fundamental values or beliefs, among which we (hopefully) cherish personal liberty, freedom, personal property, charity, justice and acceptance. These are the guiding principles of Citizens Restoring Liberty (as well as CRL compatriot, radio host Rob Taylor). Accusations to the contrary are misguided and uninformed, despite several documented attempts by us to bridge the gap of understanding through engaged, open dialog. Each offer has been rebuffed or ignored: “I don’t talk to fascists” was one response.
SOCIETY
Betty White
yoursun.com

LETTER: Ahh, the sights and sounds of progress

The newspaper every day a report of a serious crime committed. Sound of sirens screeching throughout day and night. Thankfully we now have much needed car washes on virtually every corner but difficult to get to fighting Tamiami Trail traffic. Housing shortage, not for long as apartment projects abound. Every available blade of grass disappearing under a cement slab. Yesterday a drive to the bank, I was almost run over by a car zooming through a stop sign, two minutes later stopped at a red light a car flew by me right through the light. People guess why there is no respect for the law, I have a pretty good idea but, a topic for another time.
HOUSING
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Let goodness prevail in world

Invasive species, toxins, spread easily: Emerald green bore infecting black ash, woolly adelgid infecting hemlock–healthy trees devastated. COVID spreading illness. Other “toxins” are intentionally spread by lies–about COVID, global warming, about a “stolen election” despite overwhelming evidence of no fraud — 60 court cases, hundreds of audits, testimonies of all election officials. Despite actual words and tapes showing conscious intent by Trump and Republican loyalists to commit actual fraud to overturn the election. Many Republicans duped, scammed, willing to storm the Capitol. (Delusional disorder: characterized by irrational beliefs which a person believes to be true, so fixed that nothing, including contrary evidence, can convince a person that what they think is not true.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Register-Guard

Letters to the editor for Thursday, Dec. 30: Living wages, booster shots and 'Let's go Brandon'

I traveled back to Eugene from Chicago to visit my family. Whether it was work, friends or a busy travel schedule, I've been a bit lazy scheduling an appointment in Chicago to get a COVID-19 booster. So, amidst rising cases and a family member who recently contracted COVID-19, I was thoroughly excited when my father told me about a free walk-in clinic at PeaceHealth.
EUGENE, OR
yoursun.com

LETTER: Daily Sun should not have printed letter

We are permanent residents here. We believe in freedom of speech. However, we find it troubling that you would print a letter from someone who says that “F#@k Biden” (Let’s go Brandon) will go down in history as one of the greatest chants of all time. We...
ELECTIONS
dailyjournal.net

Letter: If you’re reading this, let us help

Editor’s note: This letter to an anonymous suicide loss survivor was submitted to the Daily Journal in hopes of reaching that individual. I will admit, today was a first for me – in response to a recent Daily Journal article about the creation of ATLAS, we received your anonymous letter.
GREENWOOD, IN
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Suni Lee addresses racist criticism she’s faced over new relationship: ‘I’ve received so much hate’

Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee has revealed that she has received “so much hate” over her new relationship with boyfriend Jaylin Smith.Lee, 18, went public with her relationship last month, when she posted a photo of the couple wearing matching black hoodies to Instagram. In the caption, she added a single white heart emoji.However, according to Lee, who became the first Asian American gymnast to win the Olympic all-around competition during the Tokyo Olympics, she has since experienced racist criticism, especially from those in the Hmong American community, because Smith is Black.The gymnast addressed the racism the couple has encountered...
CELEBRITIES
eastoncourier.news

Column: Christmas Old … and News!

My father, Paul, was tough on Santa Claus. Mom, my sisters, and I would sit on the stairs in our nighties and robes in the morning of Dec. 25 while Dad lumbered down to the living room to “make sure the fat man was gone.” While surreptitiously turning on Christmas tree lights and lighting the fire in the fireplace, Dad would bellow, “Hey! What are you still doing here? Off! Off you go now!” Even as young believers, somehow we knew this was funny and not a rudeness that would send Santa off in a huff having snatched back our gifts.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bladen Journal

Editorial: Fitness frenzy and vanity aside, let’s get healthy moving into 2022

How did that Christmas party tour go? We ask because we care. Truly, we do. And we know this year was different. Either the usual plethora of gatherings were not held, they were and everybody did their best to stay safe in the company of others, or they were held through an internet application and not in person. Pretty much like last year, though we suspect more in person engagement happened this time.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
yoursun.com

With 2022 here, how do you embrace a new beginning?

Happy New Year! Wow, it’s been a tough couple of years, hasn’t it? I had thought that 2021 would be a great improvement over 2020, but it didn’t seem to quite measure up to my hopes. Oh well. It’s done now, and we find ourselves on the...
RELIGION
yoursun.com

LETTER: DeSantis still promoting his tough guy image

Governor DeSantis is now shamelessly promoting his tough guy image and presidential ambitions at the expense of children. The governor has proposed an executive order that would take away the state license of a 60-year-old home run by the Archdiocese of Miami where about 50 unaccompanied, undocumented immigrant children are living. according to a Washington Post article.
POLITICS
The Staten Island Advance

Let’s make voting easier, but still secure (letter to the editor)

I remember years ago when I turned 18, I then had the right of passage to order a drink at a bar. In those days the drinking age was 18. I looked a bit young for my age, so I never even tried before I became legal. I did get stopped by the police a few times because they thought I was too young to drive. I made a joke out of it rather than be upset or rude. I said, “when I become 50, I hope I look 40.”
ELECTIONS

