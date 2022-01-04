LETTER: Gabby is old news, let's move on

My father, Paul, was tough on Santa Claus. Mom, my sisters, and I would sit on the stairs in our nighties and robes in the morning of Dec. 25 while Dad lumbered down to the living room to “make sure the fat man was gone.” While surreptitiously turning on Christmas tree lights and lighting the fire in the fireplace, Dad would bellow, “Hey! What are you still doing here? Off! Off you go now!” Even as young believers, somehow we knew this was funny and not a rudeness that would send Santa off in a huff having snatched back our gifts.

