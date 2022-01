Pencils, paper and time are best friends. I always wanted to be a writer. It was No. 10 on my list of goals and took decades to become No. 1. My canvas must be plain white paper, without lines to distract me. Each written word is an attempt to symbolize an action, emotion or a feeling. Writing is an addiction that allows me a chance to challenge myself and the uncharted territory of my mind. Writing is a puzzle waiting to be solved with a second thought, an eraser or a revision.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 23 HOURS AGO