Over the last 18 months one of our continuing and repeated prayers to you is for the leaders of our country to come to you for guidance and direction to reduce the deep antagonism, divisions, and at times almost hatred, between our two political parties and their leaders and/or the liberals and conservatives in our country. These deep divisions have crippled our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is the reason why our country has had more COVID-19 deaths than any other nation in the world.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO