On January 1, 2022, the Rose Parade held its 133rd celebration. As a kid, I grew up watching the parade every New Year and was amazed by the intricate details that were put into each float. All the different flowers and designs are so beautiful and truly a work of art. This year, my family and I had the opportunity to go to the 2022 Rose Parade. It was my whole family’s first time and was such an incredible experience for all of us. My kids loved the different floats, marching bands, police officers, parasailers, and so much more. It was a great way to start off the new year!

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO