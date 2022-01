The South Florida Sun Sentinel disagrees with Gov. DeSantis. It claims DeSantis makes a boogeyman out of CRT and that he wants to "ban" CRT from Florida colleges. DeSantis cannot ban anything from the colleges. He has a First Amendment right of Free Speech. So, he can give his opinion, and by so doing take the flack or support. Maybe his voice will be enough to get college administrators to "ban" CRT. If so, they will be the ones that ban the topic.

