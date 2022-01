A special THANK YOU to all who participated in the Manchester Luminaria once again making the Village light up with peace and goodwill on Christmas Eve. Driving back through Manchester in the evening it was delightful to see the path lighted all the way down Main Street and up Ann Arbor Hill. Also thank you to the numerous individuals who donated a little extra as this helped us to keep the cost at our decades long price of $5 per set of ten. This year the candles and bags rose 20% in cost which greatly affected the bottom line.

MANCHESTER, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO