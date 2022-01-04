Jazz overcome Pelicans in New Orleans

When the Utah Jazz signed Rudy Gay this offseason, there was a lot of anticipation about him playing the small-ball center spot. Before last night, there hadn’t been a ton of sample size for this situation, due to Hassan Whiteside’s great performance so far this season off the bench. With Rudy Gobert and Whiteside both out for the Nuggets game last night, Gay got his first real game with a solid amount of minutes at the center spot, and didn’t disappoint. He had what was arguably his best game of the year, dropping 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, and steal in a season-high 28 minutes. He was a game-high +14 off the bench, and was a huge reason why the Jazz were able to secure the win on the road against Jokic and the Nuggets.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO