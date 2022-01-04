ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz overcome Pelicans in New Orleans

By westinjay
slcdunk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m trying not to break my own rule. I try not to make too much of any single regular-season game. Especially one that the Jazz won by double figures on a Monday night in January. But some ugly trends reared their heads tonight in ways that I think...

www.slcdunk.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (health protocols) ruled out for Jazz's Friday matchup

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (health protocols) will not play in Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Conley will not be available after Utah's starting point guard was entered in health protocols. Expect Jordan Clarkson to play a lead offensive role if he can deal with his recent lower back back tightness.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz trade Miye Oni and 2nd round pick to Oklahoma City Thunder

According to multiple reports, the Utah Jazz have traded Miye Oni, along with a second round pick, to the Oklahoma City Thunder. This benefits the Jazz in two ways. It opens a roster spot and saves them with their tax bill. This certainly feels like the first of maybe more...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Jared Butler
Person
Udoka Azubuike
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Donovan
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nugges: Game Thread

Donovan Mitchell is going to have a heavy load this game as the Utah Jazz will be missing their other star, Rudy Gobert, as well as a slew of other players. But that’s not a bad thing for Mitchell as he’s shown the ability to take things to another level when he needs to.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Can Rudy Gay play the “small-ball five” for the Jazz?

When the Utah Jazz signed Rudy Gay this offseason, there was a lot of anticipation about him playing the small-ball center spot. Before last night, there hadn’t been a ton of sample size for this situation, due to Hassan Whiteside’s great performance so far this season off the bench. With Rudy Gobert and Whiteside both out for the Nuggets game last night, Gay got his first real game with a solid amount of minutes at the center spot, and didn’t disappoint. He had what was arguably his best game of the year, dropping 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, and steal in a season-high 28 minutes. He was a game-high +14 off the bench, and was a huge reason why the Jazz were able to secure the win on the road against Jokic and the Nuggets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#New Orleans
slcdunk.com

A look into Udoka Azubuike’s first start for the Utah Jazz

Prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets, seven-foot center Udoka Azubuike had yet to crack the rotation for the Utah Jazz. Out of Kansas, the often debated 27th pick of the 2020 NBA draft has experienced a variety of struggles. From a couple of severe ankle injuries to often unfair comparisons with players drafted around him (cough, Desmond Bane, cough), Azubuike has experienced an up and down career.
UTAH STATE
slcdunk.com

An undermanned Utah Jazz will take on the Denver Nuggets

The Utah Jazz will face the Denver Nuggets tonight but with a lot less of their rotation players available. This could be related to what is an absolutely brutal road trip and looking for a chance to mend some injuries on what will be a rough night. It wouldn’t be the worst thing to give some guys rest and focus on the games after this one.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Bojan Bogdanovic torches Nuggets, leads Jazz to big road win over Nuggets

The Utah Jazz have been the best road team in the NBA this season, and that didn’t change Wednesday night in Denver against the reigning MVP. Rudy Gobert was a late scratch due to a non-Covid illness, which added insult to injury to the already-shorthanded Jazz without Hassan Whiteside and Joe Ingles. Udoka Azubuike got the start, and everyone was curious to see how he would match up against Nikola Jokic. Obviously, with such a tall task, you don’t really expect him to do much, but Dok actually held his own pretty well. He caught an alley-oop dunk in the first quarter, on his way to a five-point performance including this cool and-one play in the 2nd half.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Has Made A Statement That Lakers Fans Will Not Like To Hear: "You Got LeBron Playing Like A Superstar But The Reality Of Our Eye Test, We Know This Team Ain’t Winning A Championship."

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
NBA
FOX Sports

Ric Bucher: I love that LeBron wants to play with his son Bronny but hate that he said it I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James turned 37 years old in late December and recently said that playing in the NBA with his 17-year-old son Bronny would be a quote: 'unbelievable moment.' The earliest Bronny can make it to the NBA is the 2024-25 season after one year of college and when LeBron turns 40. Ric Bucher explains why he does not like LeBron saying that he wants to play with Bronny or not.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy