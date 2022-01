HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firework mishaps sent over a dozen people to the hospital at the start of 2022 and damaged property. Across Oahu, fireworks lit up the sky. There was a legal show in Waikiki, but illegal aerials could be seen everywhere from Kailua to Hawaii Kai, all the way to the west side of the island.

