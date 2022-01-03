ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Previewing The Best Netflix Original Content Coming In 2022

By Joe Robberson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is rolling out more and more original movies and TV shows with each new year. And 2022 will continue the trend. Old favorites like Ozark and Stranger Things will be back, as well as a few noteworthy new series. Plus, Netflix has a ton of new movies ready for Friday...

