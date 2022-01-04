ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tobias Harris gets defiant with 76ers fans after being booed

By Larry Brown
 3 days ago
Tobias Harris became defiant with Philadelphia 76ers fans on Monday night after being unhappy with the treatment he received from them. Harris had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists in his team’s 133-112 win over the Houston Rockets. Harris did not shoot the ball well to begin the game and...

thesixersense.com

Sixers trading Tobias Harris to the Mavericks makes sense

In the past, I’ve written about three potential trades involving Tobias Harris. The reason for that despite Harris being a good player and a great human being, he’s clearly being overpaid. As a result, it’s crippled the Philadelphia 76ers‘ ability to be flexible in their roster construction.
NBA
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Is Tobias Harris the Next Ben Simmons?

As we all know Ben Simmons has been out all season due to “personal reasons”. Simmons took a lot of heat after an atrocious performance in the playoffs last season against the Hawks. This carried over into the offseason where Sixers fans were begging to get him off the team. Simmons obviously didn’t like this criticism and cut off all ties with the 76ers organization this summer. Simmons did return to the organization after talks of fines but this didn’t last long. Things escalated when Simmons didn’t show up for an interview on NBC Sports after being kicked out of practice. Simmons still hasn’t suited up this season and will likely never play another game for the Sixers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Don’t Blame Tobias Harris for Signing the Contract that was Offered to Him

It is no secret that Tobias Harris has recently been struggling on the court. Since the month of December started, the Sixers’ starting forward is averaging 16.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. It isn’t the numbers that have been so discouraging but the inefficient matter in which they occur that has been so frustrating. Harris is shooting just 41.5% from the field on 13.8 attempts per game from the field and 25% from beyond the three-point arc on 3.4 attempts during this same time frame.
NBA
Fox News

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris lift 76ers by Magic for fifth straight win

Joel Embiid scored 31 points, Tobias Harris added 22 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 116-106 on Wednesday night. The 76ers, who notched their NBA-best 14th road victory of the season, tied a season high with a fifth straight win overall. They also defeated Orlando for a second time this season and a 10th straight time since 2016.
NBA
fastphillysports.com

SIXERS DANNY GREEN DEFENDS TOBIAS HARRIS, DISRESPECTS FANS!

Sixers fans booed Tobias Harris Monday night because he was playing like a loser, missing shots, avoiding the basket, and in general not living up to his $30M-plus contract. So, teammate Danny Green went on with the Cuz yesterday and accused the fans of “disrespecting” Harris for booing him at home.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

To Boo, Or Not To Boo

That, in Philadelphia, has become the question. Well, actually, it’s been a hot topic pretty much since William Penn founded this great city. And now, nearly 340 years later, we have the latest chapter in the long saga of Philadelphia fans and the boo. The lead actors in this scene are Tobias Harris and Danny Green, who have recently been dealing with the backlash of fans surrounding some comments over the past couple months. Monday night, in a game against the Houston Rockets, Tobias Harris responded to boos from the Sixers home crowd by seemingly waving them on to boo him more. Later in the same game, he made a turnaround jumper that received applause from the fans, to which he seemed to respond by saying “Don’t f***ing clap”. That, of course, received the full anger of the fan base over the next couple days on social media and across sports talk in Philly, and predictably so. Any time you interact with the home fans in a negative way in Philadelphia, you can expect that type of reaction from this city. Last night, in a postgame press conference after the Sixers’ 116-106 win over the Orlando Magic, Harris addressed those moments during Monday night’s game, basically saying that he understands with praise that you need to be able to take criticism and that he doesn’t want anyone to get it twisted, he loves the fans in Philadelphia. Well, that should be that. Just like Joel Embiid’s back and forth with Philly fans in February of 2020, there was some fire between the two sides, some quotes from the player leads to a mending of the relationship, and everything goes back to normal.
NBA
Yardbarker

Tobias Harris Addresses Back and Forth With Sixers Fans

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris has found himself frustrated more often than not this season. As the max-contracted veteran knows he has high expectations attached to him in Philadelphia, Harris understands he has to consistently be the best version of himself to satisfy Sixers fans. But this year has...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Tobias Harris responds to recent outburst towards Sixers fans

Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Houston Rockets this week, Tobias Harris was one of the biggest storylines. Not for his play, but something he did during the game that raised some eyebrows. It’s no secret Harris has struggled in 2021-22. Coming off arguably the best season of...
NBA
crossingbroad.com

“Nobody Died, I Just Got Booed,” says Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris was booed by Sixers fans on Monday night. He missed a shot in the first half, heard the jeers, then egged on the crowd by throwing two-hands in the air with a “let’s hear it” gesture. Then, in the second half, he made a bucket and was seen on camera saying “don’t fucking clap, don’t fucking clap.”
NBA
Yardbarker

Tobias Harris has classy response to incident with 76ers fans

Tobias Harris gave a classy response on Wednesday to his incident with 76ers fans a few days earlier. Harris got booed by the home crowd in Philadelphia during his team’s win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Rather than accept the boos, Harris allowed the boos to get the best of him. He gestured to the fans to give him more boos. Then after they cheered when he made a shot later in the game, he told them not to cheer him (video here).
NBA
All 76ers

Julius Randle Lands in Similar Situation as Tobias Harris

Back and forth battles between players and fans are nothing new when it comes to Sixers games in South Philly. Two years ago, both Al Horford and Joel Embiid had separate "battles" with the fans as they shushed their own crowd after hearing scattered boos at times. This year, Sixers...
NBA
Philadelphia 76ers
Houston Rockets
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Gets Engaged To British TV Show Host Maya Jama

Ben Simmons has been the talk of the town all season for the Philadelphia 76ers. After his shockingly disappointing performance in last year's NBA playoff defeat to the Atlanta Hawks, Ben wanted out of Philly. He has requested to be traded multiple times, and has been citing mental health issues...
MENTAL HEALTH
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
