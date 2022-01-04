Tobias Harris gets defiant with 76ers fans after being booed

That, in Philadelphia, has become the question. Well, actually, it’s been a hot topic pretty much since William Penn founded this great city. And now, nearly 340 years later, we have the latest chapter in the long saga of Philadelphia fans and the boo. The lead actors in this scene are Tobias Harris and Danny Green, who have recently been dealing with the backlash of fans surrounding some comments over the past couple months. Monday night, in a game against the Houston Rockets, Tobias Harris responded to boos from the Sixers home crowd by seemingly waving them on to boo him more. Later in the same game, he made a turnaround jumper that received applause from the fans, to which he seemed to respond by saying “Don’t f***ing clap”. That, of course, received the full anger of the fan base over the next couple days on social media and across sports talk in Philly, and predictably so. Any time you interact with the home fans in a negative way in Philadelphia, you can expect that type of reaction from this city. Last night, in a postgame press conference after the Sixers’ 116-106 win over the Orlando Magic, Harris addressed those moments during Monday night’s game, basically saying that he understands with praise that you need to be able to take criticism and that he doesn’t want anyone to get it twisted, he loves the fans in Philadelphia. Well, that should be that. Just like Joel Embiid’s back and forth with Philly fans in February of 2020, there was some fire between the two sides, some quotes from the player leads to a mending of the relationship, and everything goes back to normal.

