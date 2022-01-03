Timberwolves vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-20) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (19-19) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves 122, Los Angeles Clippers 104 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Anthony Edwards says that he got the Bird app and rode a scooter for the first time while he was out here in L.A.

Still A1 from Day 1 😆

“I almost fell. But I was good!” – 3:48 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

The Clippers felt what it was like to be on the wrong end of a PatBev game.

On that:

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bev was asked by @Dane Moore about his added playmaking this season, and Beverley praised Chris Finch for trusting him. And also suggested that past teams did not trust him as much pic.twitter.com/H8BfpMhAHt – 2:31 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Edwards said he thought Taurean Prince needed a night like tonight: “I told him that’s the TP we need every night. I feel like he earned some respect tonight.” – 1:44 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Chris Finch said he pulled Anthony Edwards early in the first because of defensive effort. How does Edwards respond in moments like that?

“I get mad for sure. I be wanting to say something to him. But it’s pointless. He right. Can’t do nothing but be better when I get back in.” – 1:37 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Taurean Prince praised the camaraderie of the Timberwolves roster after tonight’s game:

“When guys do come back, you don’t see guys feeling any type of way or that they didn’t get any burn. That’s the one thing I like about this team, a lot of egos put to the side.” – 1:31 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley when asked if he feels that what he brought to the Clippers wasn’t always appreciated: pic.twitter.com/6q2o9ckBDy – 1:26 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Anthony Edwards: “Anytime we play the Clippers, we want to play for Pat.” – 1:22 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Patrick Beverley mentioned the point guard issues the Clippers always got dinged for while he was in LA, and that’s why he wanted to drop copious amounts of dimes tonight – 1:20 AM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Beverley: “What I do is very underappreciated, but the Timberwolves appreciate it and that’s all that matters.” – 1:19 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley said Reggie Jackson had lit the Wolves up the first three times the Wolves played the Clippers.

After tonight’s game Beverley said it felt good to “lock him up” and said “yeah, he had five points”. – 1:17 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Justise Winslow out of context: “I fuck with March.” – 1:16 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pat Beverley: “I felt good locking up Eric and Reggie today.” – 1:15 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Justise Winslow on potential all-southpaw lineup: “Luke’s not left-handed.”

So there’s that 😭 – 1:14 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Justise Winslow on Luke Kennard: “He lies.” He’s not left-handed, Winslow asserts. – 1:14 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Justise Winslow on coming home off a high in Brooklyn for one game tonight: “I don’t believe in trap games.” – 1:13 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This was a 2-point game with 10:36 left in the second quarter … prior to Reggie Jackson’s bucket to end the first half, Timberwolves were on 36-18 run in a game ultimately decided by 18 points.

That run was fueled by Timberwolves making 5/10 3s and 9/10 FGs inside the arc. – 1:13 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Justise Winslow on his message to the prospects he shared the floor with today: “I just try to tell everyone to have fun, make their shots, have fun.” – 1:11 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Taurean Prince: “When guys do come back from [COVID], you don’t see guys feeling any type of way or mad they didn’t get any burn. That’s the one thing I like about this team. A lot of egos are put to the side and we’re allowed to be ourselves around each other all the time.” – 1:08 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Taurean Prince on his 17-point night, probably his best since joining the Timberwolves:

“I believe I’ve been here, but I’m for sure here now. Meaning the type of game I had here tonight, I’m just trying to have that consistency and continue on.” – 1:05 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Taurean Prince said that Patrick Beverley pulled the team together before tonight’s game and told them he “needed this one” against his former team.

Beverley went on to tie his career high in assists with 12, running the offense in place of D’Angelo Russell. – 1:03 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers have played two of the five worst defensive rebounding teams in the last three games in Raptors and Timberwolves.

And… the Clippers only managed 4 offensive rebounds tonight and a season-low 3 offensive rebounds in Friday’s loss at Toronto. – 1:02 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Taurean Prince mentioned that Patrick Beverley told them team just before the game that he “needed this” game. Wolves came out with the requisite effort. – 12:59 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Taurean Prince said Patrick Beverley did not say anything about tonight leading up to the game, but right before pregame huddle, he told team that he “needed this one”

And you saw the energy applied from there. – 12:58 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards was the first sub out of the game tonight — far earlier than he typically sits.

Chris Finch says that was due to Edwards’ defensive effort to start the game. Finch said he responded well to that.

Edwards went on to score an efficient 28 points and was a +23. – 12:56 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Patrick Beverley gets his win over the Clippers, then embraces Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, Serge Ibaka, Terance Mann.

Timberwolves get a 122-104 victory that sends LA back to .500 at 19-19. Clippers have been smacked 3 Mondays in a row. 2 days off, then Phoenix Thursday. – 12:45 AM

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

That was so close to watching a G-League game. What’s left of the Clippers lost to what’s left of the Timberwolves 122-104. I don’t know how the league can expect fans and sponsors to support this much longer. – 12:41 AM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Much-needed win for the Wolves in LA against the Clippers. Really good response after Clips made things interesting in the 4th.

Edwards: 28 pts

McDaniels: 18 on 7-10

Prince: 17

Pat Bev: 11 pts, 12 assts – 12:41 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Timberwolves smoke the Clippers

Wolves 122, Clippers 104

On tonight’s show:

– How Nowell has become a legit scoring weapon

– What Naz has shown in KAT’s absence

– Efficient Ant (28 points)

– Big McDaniels + Prince games

– When KAT + DLo return, who should be in 10-man rotation? – 12:41 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It’s a 114-89 Timberwolves lead, and that should do it for Chris Finch’s starters with 3:55 left.

Patrick Beverley matches career high with 12 dimes. – 12:32 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

A Clippers fan behind us in press row after that Beverley drive. “Stop it. You won already.” – 12:28 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley gets hard fouled by James Ennis, starts screaming “he ain’t nobody”, then Beverley goes and gives Steve Ballmer a high five. – 12:27 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Patrick Beverley drew a foul on James Ennis, got Ennis to react enough to give us a garbage time review, and then said hello to Steve Ballmer 😂 – 12:25 AM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Anthony Edwards up to 28 points on 17 shots. Great read on that steal as well. – 12:24 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

that’s just what he does.

@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1Qb0pBryMO – 12:23 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Xavier Moon, who is on the last game of original hardship contract, fueled an 8-0 run that got lead down to 13.

But then Patrick Beverley came in and started doing mean things.

Timberwolves on a 9-2 run and up 20 again, leading 102-82 with 6:27 left. – 12:22 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Pat Bev guarding Xavier Moon.

Scrubb checks in for Keon Johnson. – 12:19 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

If you get out a pen and paper and map out the Wolves rotation when KAT + DLo get back, it’s really only the 10th spot in the rotation that is available (now that Jaylen Nowell has cemented himself).

Taurean Prince making a strong case tonight to be that 10th guy. – 12:18 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Clippers got this one down to 12, but big makes from Edwards and McDaniels push it back to 18 for a little breathing room. – 12:18 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Jay Scrubb has been Xavier Moon’s No. 1 fan all night from the bench, and he’s going nuts for him now. Moon has 11 points. – 12:17 AM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Whew, Jaden McDaniels with 4 3s in the game and that was a really big one. – 12:16 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

“Moon shot” I think Eric Smith just announced here.

Moon up to nine after three straight makes, including that 3.

And the Clippers’ deficit is now 15: 90-75. – 12:15 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

With one quarter remaining, Minnesota leads the Clippers 85-65, marking the seventh time this season the Wolves have held a 20+ point lead after three quarters.

Beverley has dished out a season-high 10 assists, his 6th career game with 10+ assists. – 12:14 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Hello, James Ennis III, of Ventura. – 12:11 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Timberwolves will take an 85-65 lead into the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards leads all scorers with 18 points on 7/10 FGs and 4/6 3s. – 12:11 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Wolves 85, Clippers 65 | End 3 | Clippers can’t seem to make up ground, despite Justise Winslow’s efforts: 6-9 for a season-high 13 points. Ibaka’s up to 17 on 7-for-7 shooting.

Five Wolves in double figures, led by Anthony Edwards’ 18 points.

Clips’ turnovers: 18 (22 points). – 12:10 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Timberwolves carry an 85-65 lead into the fourth quarter. For all the tough matchups they’ve had of late with COVID absences, they got the Clippers on the right night. – 12:09 AM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Good Taurean Prince minutes. Encouraging sign for Finch – 12:08 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

ARE YOU SERIOUS, @Jaylen Nowell? 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/jpHsyspOpx – 12:07 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Last 4:25 of game time, Timberwolves have been on a 9-1 run, with Clippers failing to score on 7 of 8 possessions.

Just a bankrupt game from an energy and execution standpoint.

Timberwolves up 78-55 with 4:17 left in third quarter. – 12:02 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

The Wolves are 11 for 29 from deep, but it’s espcially Edwards (4-5), Beasley (3-7) and McDaniels (3-3) who are doing the damage from deep. Only Naz Reid (1-3) has otherwise made a trey for Minny. – 11:59 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Whew. The Clippers have been sloppy. – 11:58 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Shaw goes with Moon and Winslow early out of timeout, with Jackson/Ibaka on bench.

Then Clippers turn it over yet again. – 11:54 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brian Shaw called that timeout while shaking his head after Anthony Edwards made a 3 to push Timberwolves lead to 72-54.

It’s still been a combination of careless basketball combined with not getting enough stops for the Clippers. Clock will be a factor with 7:56 left in 3rdQ. – 11:53 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

that’s too easy for v8 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ZETh792XPH – 11:52 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

These Naz Reid passes on the short roll are insane. He looks like a scrambling quarterback, peppering the corners – 11:49 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Ant + Naz + Nowell + McDaniels combined in 1st half…

75% from 2 (12/16)

60% from 3 (6/10)

42 of Wolves 64 points

Beverley + Vando + Prince generating chaos with defense, turnovers and offensive rebounds — making Clippers look real sloppy – 11:43 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It’s one thing for Timberwolves to force turnovers … they have done that all season, including against Clippers.

But Timberwolves are usually just as generous. Not tonight. They are combining shooting that they rarely get with ball control rarely seen, especially last night. – 11:37 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Minnesota 64, Clippers 46 | Half | Minny outscored the Clips 38-25 in the second period. Alos, LAC has 14 turnovers (leading to 14 points) while the Wolves have turned it over seven times (leading to four points). And Minny’s bench has outscored LAC (which is 4-15 from 3) 26-13. – 11:35 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At halftime, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 64-46.

McDaniels with 11 of his 13 points in the 2nd quarter, tying a career-high for points in a quarter.

Minnesota forced 14 turnovers in the first half, extending the NBA’s longest active streak with 10+ forced turnovers to 33 games. – 11:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Last time Clippers saw Timberwolves here, they led by a season-best 27 points at halftime.

This was their worst first half of the season, surpassing a week ago vs Nets by trailing 64-46 at halftime to Timberwolves.

Jaden McDaniels has matched LA bench with 13 points. – 11:32 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Clippers with 17 FGs and 14 turnovers. Begging the Wolves to crush them. – 11:29 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

On November 5 at Minnesota, Timberwolves led Clippers 49-29 with 5:41 left in first half. Clippers wound up winning by 20.

Clippers have slightly less time to work with down 20 tonight vs Timberwolves. And, you know, fewer players. And fewer coaches too. – 11:28 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Naz Reid + Anthony Edwards + Jaden McDaniels combining for ridiculous shooting numbers in the first half.

Reid: 4 of 4 from 2, 1 of 1 from 3

Edwards: 3 of 4 from 2, 2 of 2 from 3

McDaniels: 2 of 4 from 2, 3 of 3 from 3

22, 20 and 21 years old

Wolves beating Clippers by 18 – 11:27 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

11 points in the second quarter for Big Mac 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/iLClGGuY7d – 11:26 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers are playing like they’re the ones on the second night of a back-to-back.

(I was def on the flight from JFK 24 hours ago, so I can relate!)

Anyways, Timberwolves are shooting 59.1% from the field and have added 7 3s to go with a 36-18 advantage in paint to lead 60-42. – 11:24 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Serge Ibaka: 3 for 3 = 7 points. – 11:20 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Jaden McDaniels can’t miss. – 11:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers have 12 baskets, 13 turnovers, and a 17-point deficit – 11:19 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Justise Winslow finished a fast break that he started with a steal, but Clippers on wrong side of a 7-0 Timberwolves run and now in a 43-30 hole with 6:39 left in first half.

Eric Bledsoe having an unfortunate half passing the ball. Already has a season-worst six turnovers. – 11:16 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

I have a hunch that the Jaylen Nowell and Jarred Vanderbilt pairing will be a good one over the course of the next month – 11:16 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Bledsoe with the Sleepy Floyd pass there. (Look it up, kids) – 11:16 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Taurean Prince with one of the funnier reactions I’ve seen to getting a steal. Like he couldn’t believe the Clippers threw it right to him. – 11:14 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

OK, Jaylen Nowell. – 11:10 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Jaylen Nowell with a posterizer and a mean mug. – 11:10 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota holds a 26-21 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Naz Reid paces the Wolves with nine points and two rebounds.

Patrick Beverley has dished out four assists and adds two points. – 11:05 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The turnovers are the difference in this game, with Timberwolves scoring 7 points off of 8 LA giveaways. Clippers also have only five assists.

Timberwolves lead 26-21 at the end of the first quarter. Patrick Beverley has a game-high 4 assists. – 11:05 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Minnesota 26, Clippers 21 | End 1 | Clippers have turned it over eight times (leading to seven T’Wolves’ points) and they’re shooting 38.9%, 30% from deep … and they’re down a relatively modest five points. – 11:04 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Timberwolves with a 26-21 lead after the first. Turned the Clippers over 8 times, but only 7 points off those TOs. Threes also not falling again. Reid 4 of 4 for 9 points. – 11:04 PM

Bulls game ended about 30 min ago. They’re breaking down the United Center court to switch over to hockey

But DeMar DeRozan after going an uncharacteristic 7 for 13 at FT line is out here still shooting FTs pic.twitter.com/Ri5bjJejHy – 10:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

A bad stint between timeouts for Clippers, as they scored only once in 8 possessions.

The Timberwolves sell out to force turnovers, and LA is obliging, allowing 7 points off of 7 turnovers.

24-15 Timberwolves lead with 2:31 left in opening quarter. – 10:58 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Great start for the Wolves. Naz Reid is everywhere, Josh Okogie swatting shots, getting out in transition – 10:56 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

A day after I asked Naz Reid about his shooting struggles at shootaround, he has gone 14 of his last 21. Yes, I’m saying I’m solely responsible for this turnaround. – 10:56 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch said pregame that he needed to do a better job of blending lineups so as to get offense to sustain when they go to the bench.

The tweak we’re seeing tonight is having Anthony Edwards be the first sub out so as to be back in with the second unit. The DLo role. – 10:56 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Josh Okogie, who hasn’t seen much time of late, getting ready to check in. – 10:54 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

4-3, Clippers.

In terms of turnovers. – 10:53 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

A night after committing 24 turnovers, Timberwolves with 3 in the first six minutes which would put them on pace for (checks notes) … 24. – 10:51 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

We already got through six minutes without a stoppage. Clippers lead 13-12 despite allowing 54.5% FGs to Timberwolves and getting outrebounded.

Jackson, Mann, Ibaka all have 3s. Timberwolves have missed their 3 attempts from deep – 10:50 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

First three buckets of the game tonight go to Naz Reid — all generated by middle pick and roll

1st bucket: pick and pop, catches then pumps and goes to rim

2nd bucket: pick and roll for a dunk

3rd bucket: pick and roll for a free throw line catch into a eurostep finish – 10:48 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Patrick Beverley scores, and now Reggie Jackson is too small 😂 – 10:47 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That rolling dunk Naz Reid got from Bev… he must have hit the Lakers with that three times last night – 10:44 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Naz Reid. – 10:43 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Decent chance for the Timberwolves to actually get a win tonight with the Clippers down so many people. Grab some coffee and stay up late! – 10:40 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and McKinley Wright IV are OUT. pic.twitter.com/1sqEUUiGjO – 9:58 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

The need to know for tonight’s meeting.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Clippers

Beasley over 17.5 pts

– Without KAT/DLo, a near-lock to be in this range

Bledsoe over 14.5 pts

– Looked great last game, scored 15+ in 5 of last 6

Ibaka under 8.5 pts

– Really unimpressive lately

Jackson over 2.0 made FTs

– Wolves foul a lot – 9:21 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Chris Finch’s perspective on the Clippers: “We’re all in this tough patch-it-together — regardless of the record, they’ve played some good basketball, the last games I’ve checked out.” – 9:07 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brian Shaw will wait on Minnesota starting lineup before announcing his own

3 for 3 🤣 – 8:50 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Nico won’t play, Jay Scrubb will — acting coach Brian Shaw says. – 8:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nico Batum will not play tonight but Jay Scrubb will, per Brian Shaw – 8:45 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

No Zubac or Hartenstein for the Clippers tonight — so another small frontcourt against the Wolves.

The available Clippers bigs will be: Ibaka, Morris and maybe Batum (who is listed as questionable).

Other small ball options the Clippers used last game: Winslow, Gabriel, Ennis. – 7:32 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

After covering the Timberwolves I finally got to check out the Carole King and James Taylor concert doc. Excellent. (surprise coming from me) Captured how good Carole is at communicating the emotion in her songs as well as any other live performances of hers out there. – 7:09 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Here’s the Nuggets updated now-six game road trip to end January. Two sets of back-to-backs. Six games in nine days.

Jan. 25 at Detroit

Jan. 26 at Brooklyn

Jan. 28 at New Orleans

Jan. 30 at Milwaukee

Feb. 1 at Minnesota

Feb. 2 at Utah – 6:45 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The postponed Warriors-Nuggets game in Denver will now be played on March 7th, extending a 3-game Warriors trip into a 4-gamer. It’ll now be the first night of a back-to-back for them. They get the Clippers at home on March 8th. – 5:19 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The value of Jarred Vanderbilt + Nate Knight as offensive rebounders is not how much they individually rebound; it’s about how *the team* rebounds when they’re on the floor.

Wolves grab 33.3% of their own misses when Vando is on, 31.3% when Knight is on (98th + 94th percentile). – 5:09 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Timberwolves turned the ball over on 24.2% of their possessions last night — their highest turnover frequency game of the season.

The next highest turnover frequency game was against the Clippers on 11/5 (23.1%).

D’Angelo Russell missed both of those games. – 4:55 PM

