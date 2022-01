Samsung just cannot catch a break when it comes to leaks that show off the Galaxy S21 FE before the phone is set to go official. Well, this time it’s not actually device leakers that are ruining the S21 FE’s upcoming launch but someone on Reddit who was able to grab hold of a unit “through a mostly retail channel” and is now willing to answer everyone’s questions about the phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO