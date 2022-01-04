NOTICE The Cooper Township Municipal Authority will hold its regular

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said that this meeting involved public comment, which it will not. Lodi Township officials will formulate their plan for township expenses for the new year at the Lodi Township budget working session at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 25. The meeting will be held at Lodi Township Hall, at 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, although because it is a working session, public comment will not be taken.

LODI TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO