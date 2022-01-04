ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTICE The Cooper Township Municipal Authority will hold its regular

 3 days ago

The Cooper Township Municipal Authority will hold...

NOTICE The West Keating Township Supervisors will hold their monthly

The West Keating Township Supervisors will hold their monthly meetings for 2022 on the third Monday of each month at 7:00 P.M. at the township building. The Supervisors voted unanimously for no tax increase at the January 4, 2022 reorganizational meeting. Janette Maney. Secretary/Treasurer. 1/6/2022.
Lodi Township To Hold Budget Meeting January 25

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said that this meeting involved public comment, which it will not. Lodi Township officials will formulate their plan for township expenses for the new year at the Lodi Township budget working session at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 25. The meeting will be held at Lodi Township Hall, at 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, although because it is a working session, public comment will not be taken.
LODI TOWNSHIP, MI
Hampden Twp. commissioners hold reorganization meeting, request bids on former municipal building

The Hampden Township Board of Commissioners held their biennial reorganization meeting Monday evening and elected Nate Silcox as its new president. In addition, the township announced Wednesday that it will accept sealed bids through 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 for the purchase of its former municipal building at 230 S. Sporting Hill Road. Unless all bids are rejected, the highest responsible bid may be selected at the next meeting of the commissioners Jan. 27.
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, PA
2022 Yearly Meeting Schedule for Girard Township The Girard Township

The Girard Township Board of Supervisors met January 3, 2022 for the yearly reorganizational and monthly meeting with the following meeting dates approved as follows; Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14. Monthly meetings will be at 6:00PM at 165 Girard Circle, LeContes Mills.
Rush Township holds reorganizational meeting for 2022

Rush Township Board of Supervisors held a reorganizational meeting on Monday, followed by their monthly general meeting for January. The regular monthly meetings of the Board of Supervisors will continue to be held the third Thursday of each month, except for January. Shawn Gilbert was nominated and reappointed as chairman,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
The Jordan Township Board of Supervisors will hold their reorganizational

The Jordan Township Board of Supervisors will hold their reorganizational meeting Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 7:00 PM at the Jordan Township Building with regular monthly meeting to follow. The auditors will hold their reorganizational Meeting Tuesday January 4, 2022 @ 6:00 PM at the Jordan Township Building. January 3,...
Public notice: Village of Lewiston HPC to hold special meeting

Please take notice that the Village of Lewiston Historic Preservation Commission will hold a Public Hearing on the advisability of Sec. 15-105 (c)(5) of the Criteria and procedure for designation of buildings, sites or districts; for local designation of 475 Ridge Street, Lewiston NY 14092, Tax ID #101.10-2-60 This meeting...
LEWISTON, NY
Horton Township recognizes municipal staff and volunteers with service awards

Horton has recognized staff and volunteers who have hit important career milestones with the township. Each year staff are recognized for the service contribution to the township at the Christmas Dinner, but due to Covid-19 regulations, this year the gathering was cancelled. Municipal service awards in Horton are recognized at...
NOTICE The Purchase Line Board of Education will hold the

The Purchase Line Board of Education will hold the following meetings in January:. Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 pm https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81668133288. Monday, January 17, 2022, at 7:00 pm https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85693866217. These meetings will be available to view via the Zoom links above. The public will not be permitted to enter the...
NOTICE The Glendale school district board of directors will hold

The Glendale school district board of directors will hold their 2022 monthly work sessions on the third Tuesday of the month beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by their regular monthly meetings. The exceptions will be no meeting held in July 2022 and the December 2022 reorganization, work session and regular meeting will be held on December 5, 2022. All meetings will be held in the high school building.
Council shifts bypass discussion into neutral

A Highway 26 bypass of the city of Sandy is still an option, but the 2022 cost of the project - $240 million - remains unfunded.Sandy City Council is once again discussing a Sandy bypass. On Dec. 13, staff and contractors brought an update on the new Transportation System Plan (TSP) to a council work session, including the Sandy Planning Commission, explaining results of a report on the feasibility of a potential bypass. This updated TSP reevaluates a plan drafted in 2011, which also mentioned the idea of a bypass. Reah Flisakowski of DKS Associates told the...
SANDY, OR
The Townships

With winter banging on our front doors and trying to barge in, I thought that now would be as good a time as ever to begin a new series of stories. The time has come to debut The Townships, The Boroughs, and The City; The Record’s newest installment of writing series.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA

