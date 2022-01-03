ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

RCF Acquisition Corp (RCFA)

investing.com
 4 days ago

RCF Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization,...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Heliogen Completes Combination With Athena Technology Acquisition (ATHN)

Heliogen recently announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATHN). These are the details. Heliogen — a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar power — recently announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATHN).
BUSINESS
investing.com

Athena Gold Corp (AHNR)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It holds 10% interest and has an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Excelsior Springs project that consists of 140 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres and two patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, as well as a separate block of ten ES claims covering 202 acres. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Veridetx Corp (WBSI)

Veridetx Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी. WebSafety Inc., a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company’s WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children’s mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking. It also offers DriveSafety app, which disables mobile device from texting and performing other related activities while driving a vehicle. The company was formerly known as VeriDetx Corp. and changed its name to WebSafety Inc. in June 2021. WebSafety Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Premier Hldg Corp (PRHL)

Premier Hldg Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. स्वतंत्र ऊर्जा एवं नवीकरणीय बिजली निर्माता
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
investing.com

Big Red Mining Corp (RED)

Big Red Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dobie Lake copper property comprising 131 mineral claims that covers an area of 6,500 acres located in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Nava Capital Corp. and changed its name to Big Red Mining Corp. in February 2021. Big Red Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Disco Corp ADR (DSCSY)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company’s precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Bolt Metals Corp (BOLT)

By Salvador Rodriguez LAS VEGAS, May 24 (Reuters) - The increasing popularity of electric vehicles may create a crunch for supplies of cobalt in the early-to-mid 2020s, miners and... March 28 (Reuters) - Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp BOLT.CD : * HAS IN PLACE ALL REQUISITE ENVIRONMENTAL AND MINING PERMITS TO...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcf Acquisition Corp
pulse2.com

Digital World Acquisition Stock (DWAC): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) increased by 19.65% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) increased by 19.65% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to the company setting a target launch date of February 21 for the social media app backed by former President Donald Trump. The February 21st target launch date — which is Presidents’ Day — appears on the Apple App Store.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Carrier (CARR) Strengthens HVAC Segment With ICSI Acquisition

Carrier Global Corporation’s CARR Automated Logic has completed the acquisition of Integrated Control Systems (ICSI) to bolster its building automation and controls business. ICSI is a leading provider of automated building controls in schools, colleges and universities, government and commercial offices, data centers as well as healthcare facilities. On...
SOFTWARE
investing.com

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp (AZ)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Vanadian Energy Corp (VEC)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Vanadian Energy Corp VEC.V :* VANADIAN ENERGY ANNOUNCES GROUND GEOPHYSICS PROGRAM UNDERWAY ON HUZYK CREEK VANADIUM PROPERTY, AMENDMENT TO OPTION AGREEMENT*... Nov 13 (Reuters) - Vanadian Energy Corp VEC.V : * VANADIAN ENERGY ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT * VANADIAN ENERGY CORP - HAS INCREASED ITS...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy