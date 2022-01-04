ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Incoming CEO Andy Kidd Prepares to Take Aptinyx to the Next Level

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2022 begins, Aptinyx is laying the groundwork to transition to a late-stage clinical, and one day commercial, company. At the same time, its senior leadership also is transitioning into new roles. Andy Kidd, M.D., takes on the role of CEO after stints as Aptinyx’s president and chief operating officer, and...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

InterVenn Biosciences Names Brian Hogan as Chief Financial Officer

Life sciences industry veteran brings decades of experience in public and private companies to scale the company’s capabilities and operations for accelerated growth. SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- InterVenn Biosciences, the leader in glycoproteomics, today announced that it has named Brian Hogan as Chief Financial Officer. In this strategic role, Brian will have responsibility for all aspects of finance and investor relations as the company accelerates its growth strategy to scale the company’s capabilities, operations and partnerships. This newly created position expands the executive leadership team to support the company’s AI-powered glycoproteomics-based approach enabling clinical insights through the development of biomarkers, diagnostics and therapeutics across oncology applications and an expanding spectrum of diseases.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

7 Steps to Take Managing to the Next Level

The Great Resignation has meant not only millions of workers leaving jobs, but millions of workers starting new jobs, too, with new rules, expectations, and relationships to navigate. Of those relationships, among the most challenging -- and impactful -- is the relationship with supervisors. The skill of navigating this relationship...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
aithority.com

UnionTrack Takes Engage™ Solution To Next Level With ENGAGE 2.1 Release

New features help unions organize targeted campaigns and enhance member communications. UnionTrack, Inc., the North American SAAS leader in member engagement software, announced significant updates to their ENGAGE™ platform . UnionTrack® ENGAGE Version 2.1 is next-generation labor union software that combines the best dues collection, member communications, apprenticeship program management, and grievance tracking software in a single, modern, web-based system.
SOFTWARE
biospace.com

DiaMedica Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Kirsten Gruis as Chief Medical Officer

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, announced today the appointment of Kirsten Gruis, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Gruis is a board-certified neurologist with 20 years of experience in both clinical medicine and drug development in large and small biopharmaceutical companies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Science#Drugs#Nmda#Ours
biospace.com

Sanofi Jumps on Early 2022 AI Train with Exscentia Deal

Sanofi has signed a collaboration deal with Exscientia to leverage the latter's artificial intelligence platform and develop up to 15 oncology and immunology therapies. The two firms have already been partnering in several projects since 2016 and 2019 when Sanofi in-licensed Exscientia's bispecific small molecule candidate, which can target two unique immunology and inflammation targets.
CANCER
Scientific American

Preparing for the Next Plague

In September, US president Joe Biden announced a plan to prepare for the next pandemic, with an initial outlay of $15 billion and a total investment of $65.3 billion over the next 10 years. The first goal is to “design, test, and approve a safe and effective vaccine against any pathogenic human virus within 100 days following the identification of an emergent viral pandemic.” A series of steps are laid out to accomplish this, the first being to characterize a so-called prototype pathogen from each of 26 viral families known to infect humans, to help identify potential epitopes that could inform vaccine design.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bill Abbate

Next Level Careers

It takes more than ability to make it in your career and life. Most of us in today's world can get the education and training to provide us with the ability to become a doctor, lawyer, accountant, engineer, and any of hundreds of other professions. Yet this alone will not give us what we need to advance in our careers. What else is needed? Plenty!
biospace.com

OWP Pharmaceuticals and EVERSANA Announce Partnership to Commercialize Oral Liquid Formulations to Treat Neuroscience Disorders

CHICAGO — January 5, 2022 — OWP Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, neuroscience specialty pharmaceutical company, dedicated to developing and commercializing novel oral liquid formulations and supporting global philanthropy. Today OWP announced its partnership with EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, to launch and commercialize its portfolio of oral liquid formulations aimed to treat neuroscience disorders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Scotland
Motley Fool

Here's How Vacasa Plans to Take Its Business to the Next Level

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) recently went public by a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and is now setting its sites on building a dominant presence in the vacation-rental management business. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 7, CEO Matt Roberts explains to Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel how the company plans to scale its business over the coming years.
ECONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
thekatynews.com

Things to Do to Take Your Dental Practice to the Next Level in 2022

Dental offices in the United States had to stop, cancel or postpone non-urgent surgeries and visits because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to Web MD, CDC and ADA have been recommending dentists to examine the risks of COVID in their area, and accordingly, evaluate the need for providing treatment and care for patients. Due to the temporary lockdowns, routine dental care was very much hampered. The dental profession was identified undoubtedly, as high-risk. However, the reported COVID-19 cases among dentists were not absurdly different from the general population.
MarketWatch

Willis Towers Watson changing ticker symbol to 'WTW'

Willis Towers Watson said it will change its Nasdaq stock ticker symbol to "WTW" at the open of market trading on Monday, Jan. 10. No action is required from Willis Towers Watson shareholders, the company said on Friday. Willis Towers Watson CEO Carl Hess said the change, "is just one of the ways we are simplifying to increase our agility and effectiveness, as we move forward as a strong and independent WTW." Willis Towers Watson's ordinary shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq and the CUSIP will remain unchanged. Willis Towers Watson shares are up 14.2% in the past 12 months, compared to a rise of 26% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Health Tech Like Abbott Biowearable Lingo Take CES Center Stage

Jared Watkin, senior vice president, diabetes care, at Abbott Laboratories, joined Michelle Castillo from the CES 2022 floor to discuss the future of health tech, including Abbott's consumer-facing biowearable called Lingo. The accessory is supposed to send real-time biomarker information like glucose or ketone levels to the Lingo app for the wearer to review. "The idea is that it's a window into your body," Watkin said. "It gives you insight into what's going on in your body and the certain circumstances that you otherwise wouldn't be able to have."
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Orthopedic Biomaterials Product Market: Hip implant product segment is anticipated to carry major share of the market

The future of biomaterials is no longer limited to as abstract lab bench idea. It has grown to deliver life changing results to the human being. Biomaterials are in generally aimed for implanting in or on human body, thus used in treatment or replacement of human tissues or organs. A successful implant depends upon the type of biomaterial while an ideal biomaterial functionalizes with bioactive proteins and chemicals, is non-immunogenic, biocompatible, and biodegradable. Synthetic as well as natural biomaterials are being used since decades. Use of natural biomaterials have been traced back in history as far as 3000 BC where Egyptians are considered to be the first users. Egyptians used ivory and wood in tooth damage replacement, and coconut shells in skull damage. There are three generations of biomaterials in bone regenerations, of which first generation biomaterials include metals and ceramic products. Second generation biomaterial comprises naturally-derived and synthetic biodegradable polymers, calcium phosphates, calcium carbonate, calcium sulfate, and bioactive glasses. Regenerative biomaterials are third generation biomaterials that use bioactive and bioresorbable porous material as temporary 3-D structure that activate genes involved in stimulating regeneration of living tissue.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Blood Glucose Monitors to Account for 58% of the Self-Care Medical Devices Market Value

China to Lead the Self-Care Medical Devices Market with a 9% CAGR. A Fact.MR survey on self-care medical devices market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of product, end-user and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the self-care medical devices market.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy