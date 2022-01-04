Incoming CEO Andy Kidd Prepares to Take Aptinyx to the Next Level

The future of biomaterials is no longer limited to as abstract lab bench idea. It has grown to deliver life changing results to the human being. Biomaterials are in generally aimed for implanting in or on human body, thus used in treatment or replacement of human tissues or organs. A successful implant depends upon the type of biomaterial while an ideal biomaterial functionalizes with bioactive proteins and chemicals, is non-immunogenic, biocompatible, and biodegradable. Synthetic as well as natural biomaterials are being used since decades. Use of natural biomaterials have been traced back in history as far as 3000 BC where Egyptians are considered to be the first users. Egyptians used ivory and wood in tooth damage replacement, and coconut shells in skull damage. There are three generations of biomaterials in bone regenerations, of which first generation biomaterials include metals and ceramic products. Second generation biomaterial comprises naturally-derived and synthetic biodegradable polymers, calcium phosphates, calcium carbonate, calcium sulfate, and bioactive glasses. Regenerative biomaterials are third generation biomaterials that use bioactive and bioresorbable porous material as temporary 3-D structure that activate genes involved in stimulating regeneration of living tissue.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO