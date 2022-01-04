Today in History

Sidney Poitier, the pioneering Black movie star who led the fight for racial equality in film many decades before the #OscarsSoWhite and Black Lives Matter movements, has died. He was 94. The trailblazing thespian became the first male Black star nominated for an Academy Award with 1958's "The Defiant Ones" and, six years later, was the first to win the best actor Oscar for his performance in "Lilies of the Field." Collecting his historic award, Poitier told the glamorous audience of mainly white contemporaries it had been "a long journey to this moment" -- but it would be a barely conceivable 38 years until Denzel Washington matched his achievement in that same category. Poitier, whose death was announced by the government of the Bahamas, held dual US and Bahamian nationality.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO