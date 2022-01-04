ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History

By The Associated Press
Log Cabin Democrat
 3 days ago

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2022. There are 361 days left in the year. On Jan. 4, 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress. On this date:. In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in...

92.9 THE LAKE

Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
MLB
AFP

Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first major Black movie star who won mainstream popularity with a series of groundbreaking roles in the 1950s and 1960s, has died aged 94. At a time of racial tension in America in the 1950s and 1960s, Poitier balanced success with a sense of duty to choose projects that tackled bigotry and stereotypes, including his 1967 classics "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" and "In the Heat of the Night."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sidney Poitier, Oscar Winner Who Helped Tear Down Racial Barriers, Dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, whose dignity and self-assertion ushered in a new era in the depiction of African-Americans in Hollywood films as the civil rights movement was remaking America, has died, a spokesperson for the Bahamian Prime Minister confirmed to Variety. He was 94. Poitier was the oldest living winner of the best actor Oscar — just one distinction in a career full of distinctions. “Our whole Bahamas grieves and extends our deepest condolences to his family. But even as we mourn, we celebrate the life of a great Bahamian, a cultural icon, an actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human...
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Andres Serrano’s Film About the Capitol Insurrection Tends Toward ‘Comedy and Tragedy’

Artist Andres Serrano, best known for his provocative photographs, has long had an interest in Donald Trump. He photographed Trump, at the time a businessman–turned–reality TV star associated with the show The Apprentice, for his 2004 “America” series. Then, during the real estate heir’s presidency, Serrano amassed a trove of Trump-related memorabilia numbering over 1,000 items, which he showed in 2019 at a former nightclub in New York for an exhibition titled “The Game: All Things Trump.” Now, Serrano is debuting his latest Trump-related work, a new film called Insurrection (2022). It was released on January 6, exactly one year after...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, Harry Belafonte and Ted Sarandos Lead Tributes to Sidney Poitier, “One of Hollywood’s Greatest Legends”

Hollywood is honoring the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, whose death was announced on Friday. He was 94. The noble actor used his decades-long career — and distinction as one of Hollywood’s earliest Black box office stars and a history-making Oscar winner — to break down barriers for fellow Black Hollywood talents. The multihyphenate, who arrived in Hollywood in his early 20s, appeared in more than 40 films and was at one point considered American’s most recognizable Black actor, frequently turned down projects due to their racist stereotypes and cliches during a time when roles for Black performers were limited. Poitier...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Barack Obama leads tributes to ‘trailblazing’ actor Sidney Poitier

Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey have paid tribute to “trailblazing” Hollywood star Sidney Poitier after his death at the age of 94.The Bahamian-American actor was known for films including In The Heat Of The Night, Blackboard Jungle and Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner – and was the first black man to win the Oscar for best actor.Former US president Mr Obama shared a photo of himself and his wife Michelle standing alongside Poitier after he had awarded the esteemed actor the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing...
U.S. POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen and became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. He was 94. Poitier, winner of the best actor Oscar in 1964 […] The post Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS Rebooting ‘The Honeymooners’ With Female Lead

Faced with fighting the 21st century streaming wars, CBS is rebooting a 67-year-old sitcom. CBS Studios is developing a new version of the iconic working class comedy The Honeymooners for the network. Only this iteration is described as “a bold, female-driven reboot” from executive producer Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl) and showrunner Lindsay Shockley (Black-ish). The story is described as centered around a “new wife, Ruth, and her husband, Alex, who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of the household? Are they co-heads? Or no head...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Dies: Trailblazing Actor, Civil Rights Activist Was 94

Sidney Poitier, the trailblazing and iconic actor, director, civil rights activist and humanitarian, has died, the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs announced Friday. Details of his death were not immediately available. The first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor — for 1964’s Lilies of the Field — Poitier was towering figure in Hollywood and beyond, starring in such classics as A Raisin in the Sun, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night and To Sir With Love, to name a select few, while taking on a global profile for his unceasing calls for civil...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Pioneering movie star Sidney Poitier dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first major Black movie star and the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar, has died at 94, prompting an outpouring of grief from the entertainment industry and beyond. Stars including Denzel Washington and former US president Barack Obama led emotional tributes as news broke Friday of the death of the celebrated thespian. "He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years," said double-Oscar winner Denzel Washington, in a statement to AFP. "To Sir... with Love. Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars," tweeted Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Sidney Poitier, trailblazing Black film actor and activist

Sidney Poitier, the pioneering Black movie star who led the fight for racial equality in film many decades before the #OscarsSoWhite and Black Lives Matter movements, has died. He was 94. The trailblazing thespian became the first male Black star nominated for an Academy Award with 1958's "The Defiant Ones" and, six years later, was the first to win the best actor Oscar for his performance in "Lilies of the Field." Collecting his historic award, Poitier told the glamorous audience of mainly white contemporaries it had been "a long journey to this moment" -- but it would be a barely conceivable 38 years until Denzel Washington matched his achievement in that same category. Poitier, whose death was announced by the government of the Bahamas, held dual US and Bahamian nationality.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

Sidney Poitier the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen and became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. He was 94.Poitier, winner of the best actor Oscar in 1964 for “Lilies of the Field,” died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, according to Latrae Rahming, the director of communications for the Prime Minister of Bahamas Few movie stars, Black or white, had such an influence both on and off the screen. Before...
CELEBRITIES

