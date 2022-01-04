High School Hoops 1-3

The win avenges Sunrise Christian's only loss of the season. The Buffaloes (10-1) fell to Montverde Academy 53-44 in the opening weekend of NIBC play back on Dec. 4. Montverde struggled to integrate five-star guard Skyy Clark in his debut. The Kentucky signee scored just three points, missing all six of his field goal attempts in 22 minutes. Clark provided a spark in other areas, however, finishing with seven assists and four rebounds in the loss.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 20 HOURS AGO