High School Hoops 1-3

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
Geno Auriemma admitted on his coaches radio show on Monday that he was not too optimistic that his UConn women's basketball team would be playing its game at Villanova on Friday. He was right. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday...
(OLNEY) in Boys Junior High Basketball tonight – — the WEAA Conference Tournament continues with quarter-final action. all games to be played at the higher seeded sites starting at 6:00 tonight. * top-seeded Cisne will host 8th-seeded West Salem. * 2nd-seeded Jasper (Wayne County) will host 7th-seeded Clay...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KWSN.com) – Sioux Falls Washington girls basketball improved to 5-0 on the season with a 54-27 win over Aberdeen central Thursday night, part of a busy evening of high school hoops. Elsewhere, Addy Kramer made nine three pointers to lead the West Central girls to a...
CHAMPAIGN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Surrounded by friends, family and even Chicago Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu watched his jersey rise to the rafters of State Farm Center on Thursday night. He became the 34th player in program history to have his jersey honored. And to make the night even more fun for Illini fans, the Orange & Blue also took home the win with a 76-64 victory over Maryland.
The win avenges Sunrise Christian's only loss of the season. The Buffaloes (10-1) fell to Montverde Academy 53-44 in the opening weekend of NIBC play back on Dec. 4. Montverde struggled to integrate five-star guard Skyy Clark in his debut. The Kentucky signee scored just three points, missing all six of his field goal attempts in 22 minutes. Clark provided a spark in other areas, however, finishing with seven assists and four rebounds in the loss.
After a crucial two-week break, area high school wrestlers are about to embark on the stretch run for their season.
For most, that means getting ready for the postseason run and a chance to qualify for the state tournament.
For a select few, that also means getting ready to take their shots at winning...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KWSN.com) – Here’s your morning sports update for Wednesday, January 5, 2022. – O’Gorman girls basketball blew out Brookings last night 72-33 to improve to 3-1 on the season in a busy day of high school hoops in South Dakota. In other girls games, Sioux Falls Lincoln edged Pierre 47-46 and Watertown upset second-ranked Brandon Valley 43-35. In boys’ action, No. 2 O’Gorman handled Brookings 73-26, while Sioux Falls Christian topped Sioux Falls Jefferson 63-52 and Bridgewater-Emery defeated Watertown 58-53. We have the full scores at KWSN.com.
With a 6-1 record in December, the Simeon Wolverines earned wins over Curie, Plainfield North, North Community (MN), Milwaukee Academy of Science (WI), Phillips, and Mater Dei, (CA). The team lost to Dream City Christian School of Glendale, Arizona. On Thursday, December 30, the Wolverines defeated the Curie Condors 71-58,...
Section II boys basketball played a light schedule with 8 games on Wednesday night but the girls had 15 match ups on the court. There were strong performances for both the girls and boys last night. However, there were only a few close games played in the Capital Region on Wednesday.
(Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 edition) The Rhea County High School Golden Eagle basketball teams traveled, faced and fell to district foe Cleveland on Tuesday and split with Soddy-Daisy on Thursday night. RCHS vs. Cleveland. The Lady Eagles fought to a 41-30 loss to the Cleveland Lady Blue Raiders, while the...
In a war of words between Hall of Fame women’s basketball coaches, ex-Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw uses a water pistol while UConn’s Geno Auriemma uses a rifle. Auriemma took time out on his ESPN97.9 Coaches Show with Bob Joyce Monday to verbally shoot down McGraw after her criticism on a podcast last month that there’s a UConn bias at ESPN and in the women’s basketball media.
(Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 edition) The Spring City Middle School Bulldog basketball teams hosted the Rhea Middle School Eagles on Monday night and claimed three wins to the Eagles’ one, including junior varsity action. For the first game of the night, the Lady Bulldogs’ JV team outlasted the Lady...
We had another loaded night for high school basketball in our first Tuesday of the 2022 calendar year. Traverse City St. Francis pulled off an impressive comeback win in double overtime over Traverse City Central 50-48 on the boys side. In the girls games, Cadillac earned an impressive 48-41 win...
HomePrep Sports Weekly PodcastCascade BruinsBoys High School Basketball: Cascade at Stanwood Boys 1/5/22. The Cascade Bruins travel to meet the Stanwood Spartans in Western Conference 3A Boys Basketball on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Tom Lafferty and former Everett head coach Darrell Olson have the call. Our KRKO Allstate Good Hands Player of the Game was senior Kolton Bartram-Scott, who ended the game with 18 points in Stanwood’s 69-60 win over Cascade.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Only two spectators will be allowed per athlete at high school home sporting events. Peoria Public School says this is due to the surge locally in COVID-19 cases. Athletes will share their two guests with their coach and those guests will be able to...
Ayo Dosunmu is only just beginning to process the impact he made in three seasons at Illinois. The Chicago Bulls rookie returned to the State Farm Center on Thursday night to a hearty homecoming, and his No. 11 jersey was raised to the arena’s rafters during a raucous halftime ceremony. “It was very emotional,” Dosunmu said. “I was trying to keep myself straight, smile through it all. I had a ...
LAPORTE — When Brett Binversie was in his LaPorte home watching La Lumiere play in the 2017 Dick's National title game against Montverde Academy, it wasn't former Lakers stars Brian Bowen's 3-pointers, Jaren Jackson's inside moves or Tyger Campbell's dazzling passes that caught his attention.
