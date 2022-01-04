ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Hoops 1-3

By JD Raucci
hoiabc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Monday night saw a trio of local teams take home victories in...

www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

UConn women cancel fourth consecutive game

Geno Auriemma admitted on his coaches radio show on Monday that he was not too optimistic that his UConn women's basketball team would be playing its game at Villanova on Friday. He was right. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday...
HARTFORD, CT
freedom929.com

BOYS JUNIOR HIGH HOOPS TONIGHT

(OLNEY) in Boys Junior High Basketball tonight – — the WEAA Conference Tournament continues with quarter-final action. all games to be played at the higher seeded sites starting at 6:00 tonight. * top-seeded Cisne will host 8th-seeded West Salem. * 2nd-seeded Jasper (Wayne County) will host 7th-seeded Clay...
OLNEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
hoiabc.com

Ayo Dosunmu has jersey raised to the rafters, Illini top Maryland 76-64

CHAMPAIGN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Surrounded by friends, family and even Chicago Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu watched his jersey rise to the rafters of State Farm Center on Thursday night. He became the 34th player in program history to have his jersey honored. And to make the night even more fun for Illini fans, the Orange & Blue also took home the win with a 76-64 victory over Maryland.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MaxPreps

High school basketball: No. 1 Sunrise Christian Academy avenges only loss, defeats No. 3 Montverde Academy 71-61

The win avenges Sunrise Christian's only loss of the season. The Buffaloes (10-1) fell to Montverde Academy 53-44 in the opening weekend of NIBC play back on Dec. 4. Montverde struggled to integrate five-star guard Skyy Clark in his debut. The Kentucky signee scored just three points, missing all six of his field goal attempts in 22 minutes. Clark provided a spark in other areas, however, finishing with seven assists and four rebounds in the loss.
HIGH SCHOOL
q957.com

Morning sports update: USD men’s games rescheduled, high school hoops

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KWSN.com) – Here’s your morning sports update for Wednesday, January 5, 2022. – O’Gorman girls basketball blew out Brookings last night 72-33 to improve to 3-1 on the season in a busy day of high school hoops in South Dakota. In other girls games, Sioux Falls Lincoln edged Pierre 47-46 and Watertown upset second-ranked Brandon Valley 43-35. In boys’ action, No. 2 O’Gorman handled Brookings 73-26, while Sioux Falls Christian topped Sioux Falls Jefferson 63-52 and Bridgewater-Emery defeated Watertown 58-53. We have the full scores at KWSN.com.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoops#Highschool#Abc#Hoi
Q 105.7

High School Hoops Heat Up a Capital Region Wednesday Night

Section II boys basketball played a light schedule with 8 games on Wednesday night but the girls had 15 match ups on the court. There were strong performances for both the girls and boys last night. However, there were only a few close games played in the Capital Region on Wednesday.
ALBANY, NY
rheaheraldnews.com

RCHS Eagle hoops go 1-3 on the road

(Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 edition) The Rhea County High School Golden Eagle basketball teams traveled, faced and fell to district foe Cleveland on Tuesday and split with Soddy-Daisy on Thursday night. RCHS vs. Cleveland. The Lady Eagles fought to a 41-30 loss to the Cleveland Lady Blue Raiders, while the...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bristol Press

Auriemma fires back at McGraw

In a war of words between Hall of Fame women’s basketball coaches, ex-Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw uses a water pistol while UConn’s Geno Auriemma uses a rifle. Auriemma took time out on his ESPN97.9 Coaches Show with Bob Joyce Monday to verbally shoot down McGraw after her criticism on a podcast last month that there’s a UConn bias at ESPN and in the women’s basketball media.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
rheaheraldnews.com

Bulldog hoops go 3-1 in county clash with Eagles

(Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 edition) The Spring City Middle School Bulldog basketball teams hosted the Rhea Middle School Eagles on Monday night and claimed three wins to the Eagles’ one, including junior varsity action. For the first game of the night, the Lady Bulldogs’ JV team outlasted the Lady...
SPRING CITY, TN
everettpost.com

Boys High School Basketball: Cascade at Stanwood Boys 1/5/22

HomePrep Sports Weekly PodcastCascade BruinsBoys High School Basketball: Cascade at Stanwood Boys 1/5/22. The Cascade Bruins travel to meet the Stanwood Spartans in Western Conference 3A Boys Basketball on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Tom Lafferty and former Everett head coach Darrell Olson have the call. Our KRKO Allstate Good Hands Player of the Game was senior Kolton Bartram-Scott, who ended the game with 18 points in Stanwood’s 69-60 win over Cascade.
STANWOOD, WA
hoiabc.com

Spectators limited at Peoria high school home sporting events

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Only two spectators will be allowed per athlete at high school home sporting events. Peoria Public School says this is due to the surge locally in COVID-19 cases. Athletes will share their two guests with their coach and those guests will be able to...
PEORIA, IL
Chicago Tribune

‘I wanted to build a legacy’: Ayo Dosunmu, who is carving his niche as a Chicago Bulls rookie, returns to Illinois for his jersey retirement

Ayo Dosunmu is only just beginning to process the impact he made in three seasons at Illinois. The Chicago Bulls rookie returned to the State Farm Center on Thursday night to a hearty homecoming, and his No. 11 jersey was raised to the arena’s rafters during a raucous halftime ceremony. “It was very emotional,” Dosunmu said. “I was trying to keep myself straight, smile through it all. I had a ...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy