Today in History

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2022. There are 361 days left in the year. On Jan. 4, 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress. On this date:. In 1821, the first native-born American saint,...

The Associated Press

Americans do not remember Jan. 6 Capitol riot as one people

WASHINGTON (AP) — Side by side at ground zero on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a Republican governor read from the Gettysburg Address and a Democratic governor read from the Declaration of Independence as Americans everywhere mourned and remembered as one people. On Thursday, in contrast,...
Fox News

Democrats brought us a year of fear in 2021. In 2022, let us be not afraid and reclaim our American spirit

2021 was a year of fear instigated by Democrats and the Left. 2022 doesn’t have to be. It can be the year we say no to fear and reclaim our heritage as Americans. The fear campaign started on January 6, following the demonstration in Washington that turned violent after some demonstrators breached the Capitol. But that was only the second most surprising thing about that day. The most surprising outcome—and the day’s true legacy—was the Left’s attempt to use the Capitol unrest to foster a permanent climate of fear and repression.
The Independent

Top Republicans mark Jan. 6 with silence, deflection

Oh, how things have changed.Just a year ago, many Republicans joined Democrats in reacting with horror to the Capitol insurrection, denouncing both the violence perpetrated by the rioters and the role played by former President Donald Trump in stoking the outrage that fueled their actions with lies about a “stolen” election.But on the anniversary of the attack, top Republicans were far more muted. Some acknowledged the terror of the day but quickly pivoted to bashing Democrats. Many avoided observances planned at the Capitol. And still others didn't say anything at all.It's all part of the political calculus in a...
The Independent

Most Americans fear repeat of Jan 6 Capitol attack in the coming years

Most Americans fear a repeat of the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol in the next few years, according to a new poll.Around 57 per cent of Americans, including half of Republicans and seven out of 10 Democrats, believe that there will be a repeat of the pro-Trump insurrection, says the poll by Axios-Momentive.And 63 per cent of respondents said that the attack, which took place exactly one year ago this week, changed the way that Americans think about democratic government in the US.Half of those said that the change is permanent with the others saying they...
Newsweek

The Myth of January 6 | Opinion

Rather than attempt a correction, a myth has been fabricated—a day of infamy that has to be magnified in importance by twisting and contorting facts into a gun pointed at the heads of millions of Americans.
ARTnews

Andres Serrano’s Film About the Capitol Insurrection Tends Toward ‘Comedy and Tragedy’

Artist Andres Serrano, best known for his provocative photographs, has long had an interest in Donald Trump. He photographed Trump, at the time a businessman–turned–reality TV star associated with the show The Apprentice, for his 2004 “America” series. Then, during the real estate heir’s presidency, Serrano amassed a trove of Trump-related memorabilia numbering over 1,000 items, which he showed in 2019 at a former nightclub in New York for an exhibition titled “The Game: All Things Trump.” Now, Serrano is debuting his latest Trump-related work, a new film called Insurrection (2022). It was released on January 6, exactly one year after...
US News and World Report

Trump Lashes Out at Biden After Jan. 6 Speech

Former President Donald Trump released a blistering statement Thursday to mark the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol in response to President Joe Biden’s morning address, calling his successor’s remarks “political theater” and an attempt to distract from how Biden has “failed.”. [. Read:
TheAtlantaVoice

Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech

In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […] The post Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
