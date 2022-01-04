Snowstorm Cancels Hundreds Of Flights On Busy Travel Day, Travelers Stranded At BWI

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The holiday travel season may be wrapping up, but the travel troubles are far from over at airports across the country, including BWI.

Wintry weather combined with the impacts of COVID-19 continues to frustrate travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed Monday.

“It’s a very ugly mess,” said Sheryl Silveramore.

“We’re just kind of stuck here,” said Amanda Singleton.

Travelers at BWI were left stranded and frustrated Monday.

“Since Sunday I’ve been here and I’m not going to leave until tomorrow ,” said Anthony Mackey.

This latest round of cancellations comes as a winter storm moves through Maryland Monday morning, causing even more problems for airlines already dealing with staffing shortages caused by the omicron COVID-19 variant.

“I mean I just feel they need to get a little bit more organized, get more staffed,” said Mackey.

Flight Aware reports over 400 canceled flights and delays out of Baltimore Monday.

The FAA issued a ground stop for flights heading into BWI due to snow and ice for several hours, triggering even more delays in the afternoon.

BWI spokesperson said, “the airport’s winter weather team is actively working to clear runways and taxiways for airline operations.”

Noting, significant progress on airfield surfaces was made as heavy snow winds calmed down.

“It’s ruining everything, people everywhere, it’s just canceling flights, it’s like people just stuck,” said Silveramore.

Airport officials are urging travelers to check with their airlines for their updated flight status before heading to the airport.