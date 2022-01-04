ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Snowstorm Cancels Hundreds Of Flights On Busy Travel Day, Travelers Stranded At BWI

By Amy Kawata
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TT6cf_0dc6VM8a00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The holiday travel season may be wrapping up, but the travel troubles are far from over at airports across the country, including BWI.

Wintry weather combined with the impacts of COVID-19 continues to frustrate travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed Monday.

“It’s a very ugly mess,” said Sheryl Silveramore.

“We’re just kind of stuck here,” said Amanda Singleton.

Travelers at BWI were left stranded and frustrated Monday.

“Since Sunday I’ve been here and I’m not going to leave until tomorrow ,” said Anthony Mackey.

This latest round of cancellations comes as a winter storm moves through Maryland Monday morning, causing even more problems for airlines already dealing with staffing shortages caused by the omicron COVID-19 variant.

“I mean I just feel they need to get a little bit more organized, get more staffed,” said Mackey.

Flight Aware reports over 400 canceled flights and delays out of Baltimore Monday.

The FAA issued a ground stop for flights heading into BWI due to snow and ice for several hours, triggering even more delays in the afternoon.

BWI spokesperson said, “the airport’s winter weather team is actively working to clear runways and taxiways for airline operations.”

Noting, significant progress on airfield surfaces was made as heavy snow winds calmed down.

“It’s ruining everything, people everywhere, it’s just canceling flights, it’s like people just stuck,” said Silveramore.

Airport officials are urging travelers to check with their airlines for their updated flight status before heading to the airport.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Hundreds Of Flights At Denver International Airport Impacted By Colorado Snowstorm

(CBS4) – After a snowstorm Wednesday night into Thursday morning, hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed Thursday at Denver International Airport. On Wednesday night as the snow was falling heavily, airport officials tweeted “It’s a snowy night at DEN with teams working hard to keep things moving! Snowflake If you’re flying soon, make sure to check with your flight status with your airline.” It’s a snowy night at DEN with teams working hard to keep things moving! ❄️ If you’re flying soon, make sure to check with your flight status with your airline. pic.twitter.com/njaN6t4qhY — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 6, 2022 As...
DENVER, CO
CBS Miami

Visiting The Caribbean From South Florida? Some Islands Require COVID Testing, Others Don’t

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Traveling to the Caribbean from Miami? Flights to the region are full these days, but travelers need to be on the alert as far as COVID requirements. Requirements can change from day to day. Alexander Britell, editor-in-chief and founder of Caribbean Journal tells CBSMiami,  “You are seeing more and more destinations are beginning to tighten up their entry protocols for travelers.” With Covid outbreaks on cruise ships, several Caribbean nations have denied entry to their ports. “Smaller islands can’t take the risk for a large outbreak,” adds Britell. For air travel, tighter restrictions, including preflight entry testing await tourists for some islands. St....
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bwi#Snowstorm#Wjz#Omicron
AOL Corp

Another messy travel day: Airlines cancel 2,400+ flights as snowstorm wallops East Coast

Travelers headed out this weekend, hoping the holiday travel mess was behind them, face another round of heavy flight disruptions as a winter storm wallops the East Coast. More than 2,400 U.S flights have been canceled and more than 1,600 others have been delayed Friday as of roughly 11 a.m. EST, according to flight tracker FlightAware.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
CBS Baltimore

State COVID-19 Testing Sites Shift Hours For Snow Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has announced three-hour delays for six COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites ahead of an anticipated snowstorm Thursday night. The State Center testing and vaccination site at 300 Preston Street in Baltimore City will open Friday as scheduled for testing, by appointment only, the department said. No at-home tests will be available Friday at the State Center site. The following testing sites will be open from Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday: Annapolis – Corner of Bladen and Calvert streets Anne Arundel County – Anne Arundel Medical Center Baltimore City – Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Harford County – UM Upper Chesapeake Health Prince George’s County – City of Praise Family Ministries Prince George’s County – UM Laurel Alternate Care Site Testing Site The department said due to high demand, lines at testing sites may be closed early to allow everyone waiting to be tested by the scheduled closing time. Be prepared for the possibility of extended wait times. Contact information for sites across the state can be found in the listings at COVIDtest.Maryland.gov and COVIDvax.Maryland.gov.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy