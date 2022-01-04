Dodgers Rumors: Could LA Trade for Matt Olson?

While the Dodgers are likely to be in the mix if Freddie Freeman elects to seek a new deal, the Atlanta Braves remain favorites to keep this century's "Mr. Brave." No doubt it would be fantastic if he joined the team but, should it not happen, the club may shift its attention toward obtaining Oakland Athletics All-Star first baseman Matt Olson.

Last season, the 2012 first-round pick put together a career year that earned him his first All-Star Game selection. The 27-year-old finished second among all qualified MLB first basemen in home runs (39), RBI (111), wRC+ (146), and fWAR (5.0).

In what will be his final season with the A's, they have reportedly informed other clubs that if they are blown away by a bid, they would trade him.

The A's are said to be "shooting for the moon" in early Matt Olson trade discussions, according to Jon Heyman. If the Dodgers want to acquire Matt Olson this offseason, they'll have to offer the A's a rich trade package that will almost certainly include Gavin Lux and several top prospects. Olson is still under club control for two more seasons and stands to make $12 million through arbitration next year.

The question of why the Dodgers would acquire another All-Star first baseman when they already have Max Muncy isn't difficult to understand. LA may be looking for a left-handed power hitter that can also play first base until Muncy returns, as there is uncertainty surrounding his torn UCL . When Muncy is ready to go, LA would presumably shift him over to second base with him possibly seeing some time at third.

Where Olson ends up could be largely dictated by where Freddie Freeman decides to sign, as the Braves have also been rumored to be interested in trading for the Atlanta native if they fail to reach an agreement with Freeman. As a result, when Freeman makes his decision, it will almost certainly be the first major domino to fall in the Matt Olson trade sweepstakes, with the Yankees and other suitors rumored to be interested in trading for him if they miss out on Freeman.