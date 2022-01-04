AT&T, Verizon Delay 5G Rollout in the Name of Airline Safety

Thinking of trying out Verizon's network but aren't necessarily ready to switch to the carrier? If you have a recent iPhone, there's a new way to do it now. Visible, one of Verizon's prepaid brands, announced on Thursday that it will offer 15-day free trials of its network. Similar to T-Mobile's updated Test Drive program from last year, the Visible trial takes advantage of eSIM which is a virtual SIM card that can live alongside your current cell phone provider in your existing phone. Once set up, this will allow you to compare Visible's network (and by extension, Verizon's) to your current provider's right from the iPhone you're already using.

