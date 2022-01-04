ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT&T, Verizon Delay 5G Rollout in the Name of Airline Safety

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The telecom giants agreed to a two-week 5G rollout delay on Monday, reversing course after turning down a delay request only one day...

CNET

Visible's new trial lets you sample Verizon's network for free on an unlocked iPhone

Thinking of trying out Verizon's network but aren't necessarily ready to switch to the carrier? If you have a recent iPhone, there's a new way to do it now. Visible, one of Verizon's prepaid brands, announced on Thursday that it will offer 15-day free trials of its network. Similar to T-Mobile's updated Test Drive program from last year, the Visible trial takes advantage of eSIM which is a virtual SIM card that can live alongside your current cell phone provider in your existing phone. Once set up, this will allow you to compare Visible's network (and by extension, Verizon's) to your current provider's right from the iPhone you're already using.
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airline Passengers in America

Passengers were fined more than $1.45 million in 2021. It has been a distressing year for flight attendants who have faced verbal and physical attacks by violent passengers. However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is pulling no punches when it comes to disruptive passengers. Early in 2021, the FAA made it clear that those who refuse to wear masks or threaten and intimidate the crew will face fines and possibly jail time (the FAA cannot prosecute criminal cases, but they refer the cases to federal prosecutors). As of December 21, 2021, there have been 5,779 reports of unruly behavior, 4,156 mask-related incidents, and 1,054 investigations.
Reuters

U.S. flights still face risks from new 5G service -FAA

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday issued fresh warnings that new 5G wireless service could still disrupt flights, saying there were "big differences" between U.S. aviation protections and those used in France. Late Thursday, the FAA launched a dedicated webpage on 5G and...
CNET

Verizon and AT&T's C-Band 5G upgrade: Everything you need to know

If you've been paying attention to the spat pitting carriers AT&T and Verizon against the Federal Aviation Administration over safety issues tied to 5G, you might've heard a term thrown around in the back and forth: C-band. It's more than just a wonky designation for a swath of radio airwaves....
freightwaves.com

California challenges San Bernardino air cargo facility used by Amazon

The state of California on Monday petitioned a federal appeals court to rehear its lawsuit challenging a new air cargo facility at San Bernardino International Airport that is home to a major package hub in Amazon’s air network. Attorney General Rob Bonta said the original decision conflicts with existing environmental law and puts the local community at risk from harmful diesel truck and jet emissions.
theregister.com

AT&T, Verizon delay 5G C-band rollout over FAA fears of passenger plane radars jammed by signals

AT&T and Verizon have agreed to further delay the US rollout of their previously delayed 5G C-band wireless service only one day before the planned launch date. On December 31, 2021, US Secretary of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickinson sent a letter [PDF] to AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg warning of travel sector chaos if aviation industry concerns about 5G interference with aircraft equipment are not addressed by Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – the date the two companies previously said they'd start using the C-band spectrum.
KTLA

AT&T, Verizon delay new 5G service after Buttigieg request

AT&T and Verizon said Monday they will delay activating new 5G wireless service for two weeks following a request by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who cited the airline industry’s concern that the service could interfere with systems on planes. The announcement reversed the companies’ decision just a day earlier to reject any postponement in new […]
TheStreet

AT&T, Verizon Agree to Further Delay of 5G Launch

AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report reversed course on their 5G rollout, agreeing to delay it for two more weeks, to Jan. 19, at the request of the Transportation Department, reports say. The government had asked the companies for the...
SlashGear

Verizon, AT&T Reject Call To Delay 5G Deployment

Verizon and AT&T have rejected a call by the US government to delay their rollout of 5G spectrum over concerns about airline safety and continuing an ongoing showdown over the next-generation wireless technology. BrandonKleinPhoto/Shutterstock. Verizon and AT&T collectively spent more than $68 billion at a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) auction...
go955.com

U.S. officials ask AT&T, Verizon to delay 5G wireless over aviation safety concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday asked AT&T and Verizon Communications to delay the planned Jan. 5 introduction of C-Band wireless service over aviation safety concerns. In a letter Friday seen by Reuters, Buttigieg and FAA...
Popular Science

Why 5G has airlines so spooked

Travel has already been severely impacted by COVID-19, but air carriers are also worried about an issue with 5G. Photo by Martin Jørgensen on UnsplashWhat to know about the expansion of next-gen wireless networks and why the FAA and air carriers are concerned about it.
glendalecherrycreek.com

Cellphone Carriers Are About To Shut Down Your Older Phones

FAA Warns Rollout Of 5G Network Could Also Affect Air Safety Including Flights From DIA. Denver’s cellphone carriers are set to begin shutting down their older networks as 2022 gets underway. If and when they do and you have an older device you won’t be able to text, phone friends or make an emergency 9-1-1 call.
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

