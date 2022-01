Lake Street could become one of San Francisco’s first streets to permanently close to through-traffic, but not if neighborhood pushback continues to swell. The corridor is part of San Francisco’s Slow Streets initiative. Created in April 2020 by the Municipal Transportation Agency, Slow Streets were created as a temporary way to create open space for people to walk, bike or take other modes of alternate transportation during the shelter-in-place order. It has since grown to roughly 30 corridors spanning about 47 miles in The City.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO