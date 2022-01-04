Pet of the week: Copper

Immediate need for adoption: Huntress is very friendly and smart, enjoys interaction, and likes to talk to you. She loves attention and is very polite and calm. Huntress came to us as a stray on 9/21/21 at age 1 year, weighing 9 lbs. Being a bit of a solitary soul, she prefers to find a quiet place, rather than mixing in with a lot of other cats jumping around and playing. So she's been in a wall cage much of the time, rather than in a larger enclosure with 15-20 cats. This is no way to live long-term! It also means she does not have access to the screened porch. She is very beautiful and healthy and really needs a home. Huntress would be such a great companion. Her pretty markings and gorgeous green eyes are lovely. She is spayed, FIV/FeLV tested and vaccinated. The requested adoption donation is just $50! What a bargain for years of love. Call (434) 374-8076 and/or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com to ask about adoption. Visit LCSPCA Mon-Sat from 12-4pm at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.

CLARKSVILLE, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO