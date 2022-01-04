ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet of the week: Copper

Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopper is ready to settle into a new home and a comfy couch. He arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society a few months ago after a fire and needed...

www.registercitizen.com

arlnow.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dolce

Give a big welcome to the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week, Dolce. This 10-year-old Yorkshire Terrier is an easygoing and lovable guy according to his friends at Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation. Dolce’s friends had a few more things to say about him:. Dolce is a sweet...
PETS
KTAL

Pet of the Week: Kris Kringle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)— Meet Kris Kringle! This cute little guy and his brothers are 3.5 month old terrier mixes that are just waiting for Santa to bring them a family!. Kris Kringle is up for adoption through Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS) and would love to meet you! Visit the shelter at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport, or go online here. While you’re at CPAS, take an ornament from the giving tree and help by donating items like food, formula, or cleaning supplies!
SHREVEPORT, LA
pasadenanow.com

Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane

Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. One-year-old Athena (A500837) is a real people person! She’s very friendly and will even lean into you or sit on your lap to ask for more petting. She has lots of energy and is very smart, so playtime and mental stimulation is a must for this dog. Athena would do best as the only pet in the home so she can have all your love!
PASADENA, CA
cowboystatedaily.com

Kindness Ranch: Pet of the Week

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Thirteen beagles will be up for adoption in January at the Kindness Ranch. The Kindness Ranch outside of Hartville saves animals used in medical or product testing and rehabilitates and socializes the animals for adoption. Anyone interested in adopting one of...
ANIMALS
State
Connecticut State
x1071.com

Meet the Pet of the Week: Buster

MADISON, Wis. — This week’s Pet of the Week is Buster. This 1-year-old boy gets excited when he sees his leash because he can’t wait to go on adventures. He’s a sweet boy who enjoys getting pets and snuggles. Buster sits when asked and he does some fun tricks with his ears, including folding them over each other.
MADISON, WI
republictimes.net

Inky | Pet of the Week

Inky likes to make her humans work (just a little) for her affection. But it is well worth it! Once this beautiful girl warms up to you, she will be the light of your life! Come into Helping Strays to fall in love with her today!. Inky is about 2...
PETS
Duluth News Tribune

Pets of the Week: Isabelle and Bella

Bella is a 66-pound, tan and black German shepherd mix who is 1 year old. She found herself at Animal Allies after she was transferred from a different shelter. Bella is very energetic and a friendly girl who is looking for a home that will work with her on some basic training. Bella needs a family that is very active and will give her lots and lots of attention. If you are interested in adopting Bella, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.
PETS
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Riggs and Harris

Riggs a 7-year-old large border collie/mix surrendered because his family was no longer able to keep him. Although he is an older dog, he is still a very friendly, playful and outgoing dog. He knows basic commands, including roll over and play dead. He would be okay with a dog friendly cat but would prefer a home with no other dogs. Riggs has lived with children age 5 and older in the past. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
PETS
kwhi.com

‘ZIPPO’ NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

Zippo is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Zippo is a neutered pit bull terrier mix. Brenham Animal Services says he will light up his owner’s life with his sweet disposition, and is a loyal companion. Potential pet adopters or fosters can...
BRENHAM, TX
WKRG News 5

Pet of the Week: Ollie the Puggle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old Puggle named Ollie. A Puggle is a pug/beagle mix. Ollie is the cutest little thing! He and his brother were found as strays. Ollie is crate-trained and may be house-trained. He’s very calm and has a nice disposition. He’s going to make a […]
MOBILE, AL
Duluth News Tribune

Pets of the Week: Squirrel and Chowder

Chowder is a 2-year-old looking for a loving home. Chowder is a sweet and loving boy who adores his humans. There isn't much Chowder loves more than attention from people, getting pets and running around in the snow. Every now and then he enjoys playing with a squeaky toy, but overall he really just enjoys playing with humans. If you are interested in adopting Chowder, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.
PETS
buckrail.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Griffen

JACKSON, Wyo. — Man I feel like a Griffen! Meet our pick for Pet of the Week and President of the Shania Twain canine-only-fan-club, GRIFFEN!. Please prove to Griffen that his “one he belongs to,” is out there and ready to adopt him. Call the Jackson/Teton County Animal Shelter at 307-733-2139 to meet this any man of mine, who’s ready to be yours!
JACKSON, WY
KEVN

Pet of the Week: Pink Floyd

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Do you feel like you’ve hit “The Wall” at the end of the year? Our Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week will have you feeling “Comfortably Numb” with his cuteness, meet Pink Floyd. Pink Floyd is a 4-year-old grey domestic...
RAPID CITY, SD
southhillenterprise.com

SPCA Pet of the Week: Huntress

Immediate need for adoption: Huntress is very friendly and smart, enjoys interaction, and likes to talk to you. She loves attention and is very polite and calm. Huntress came to us as a stray on 9/21/21 at age 1 year, weighing 9 lbs. Being a bit of a solitary soul, she prefers to find a quiet place, rather than mixing in with a lot of other cats jumping around and playing. So she's been in a wall cage much of the time, rather than in a larger enclosure with 15-20 cats. This is no way to live long-term! It also means she does not have access to the screened porch. She is very beautiful and healthy and really needs a home. Huntress would be such a great companion. Her pretty markings and gorgeous green eyes are lovely. She is spayed, FIV/FeLV tested and vaccinated. The requested adoption donation is just $50! What a bargain for years of love. Call (434) 374-8076 and/or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com to ask about adoption. Visit LCSPCA Mon-Sat from 12-4pm at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.
CLARKSVILLE, VA
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Jim and Carmelo

Is there anything sweeter than a blind kitten and his best friend? Meet Jim & Carmelo, two 5-month-old kittens that have been with their foster mom since they were little babies! They are so ready to find a forever home. They have been fostered around other cats and dogs! They...
PETS
LoneStar 92

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Brock!. This sweet shy guy...
MIDLAND, TX
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Luna

This week’s shelter pet is Luna, a 2-year-old petite domestic short hair currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Luna is a low key, but highly affectionate little lady. She was found with her kittens as part of the shelter’s Trap Neuter Release program. Luna likes...
SMITHTOWN, NY
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Governor

Governor likes to use his nose with everything and loves long walks. He needs some positive reinforcement training to help with his manners. He also can be a little uneasy with some handling and would do well in a home that would take things at this pace. Governor could live with another dog but can be selective with his dog friends. He also would do best in an adult-only home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why do cats knead with their paws?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting his front...
ANIMALS

