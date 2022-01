On his first visit, they treated him like the neophyte he was. They picked him off twice and sacked him two others in a 30-13 thrashing. The Ravens, led by a prime Ray Lewis and a rapidly ascending Ed Reed, would finish that season with the league’s sixth best defense. Ben Roethlisberger was a 22-year-old rookie who relieved starter Tommy Maddox in the third quarter. Despite the lumps he took ...

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO