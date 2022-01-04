ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Capitated versus fee-for-service reimbursement and quality of care for chronic disease: a US cross-sectional analysis

By Sri Lekha Tummalapalli ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6513-8460
BioMed Central
 3 days ago

Sri Lekha Tummalapalli ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6513-84601,2,3,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 19 (2022) Cite this article. Upcoming alternative payment models Primary Care First (PCF) and Kidney Care Choices (KCC) incorporate capitated payments for chronic disease management. Prior research on the effect of capitated payments on chronic disease management has...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
ophthalmologytimes.com

Streamlining the preoperative cataract surgery protocol while maintaining high care standards

A virtual, risk-based approach to preoperative medical evaluations for cataract surgery may be associated with safe and efficient outcomes, according to study investigators. Anthony Cuttitta, MPH, from the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Kellogg Eye Center, and the Michigan Program on Value Enhancement, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, and colleagues, considered if it was feasible to perform preoperative medical evaluations for cataract surgery in a tailored, risk-based approach without compromising patient safety, and they found that this indeed was a doable approach.
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

Sustainability of weight loss from a family-centered pediatric weight management program integrated in primary care

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 12 (2022) Cite this article. A 6-month pediatric weight loss program showed modest success, but the sustainability of this success after 12 months was unclear. The present study aims tomeasure the medium-term effectiveness of family-based weight management in pediatric primary care to reduce body weight in children living with obesity.
WEIGHT LOSS
healthitanalytics.com

Improving Risk Prediction for Chronic Disease Management

“If other factors (instead of race itself) determine the risk differences, then the prediction equations should incorporate those factors that cause the differences in predicted risk between the races, rather than race itself. If we do not change our prediction strategy, there is a risk of labeling (stereotyping) Black people as high risk purely based on the color of their skin,” corresponding author Vasan Ramachandran, MD, FACC, said in a press release.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BioMed Central

Ten-year trends of utilizing palliative care and palliative procedures in patients with gastric Cancer in the United States from 2009 to 2018 - a nationwide database study

Moon Kyung Joo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6050-36951,2 na1, Ji Won Yoo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7196-86823,. Zahra Mojtahedi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5133-77444,. Jinwook Hwang ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4940-165X1,5,. Ja Seol Koo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1202-075X1,6,. Hee-Taik Kang ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8048-62477 &. Jay J. Shen ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4993-83294 na1. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 20 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Disease#Diabetes Care#Coronary Heart Disease#Chronic Care#Salomeh#Kcc#Namcs#Ckd#Ffs#Arb#Hmo
healthitanalytics.com

Partnership to Improve Population Health, Chronic Disease Management

- To improve population health and chronic disease management, the American Diabetes Association and Renalytix have announced a joint program to enhance the overall kidney health of patients with type 2 diabetes in the United States. Approximately 34.2 million Americans and an estimated 422 million people worldwide have diabetes. Type...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Primary care clinicians’ opinions before and after implementation of cancer screening and prevention clinical decision support in a clinic cluster-randomized control trial: a survey research study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 38 (2022) Cite this article. Electronic health record (EHR)-linked clinical decision support (CDS) may impact primary care clinicians’ (PCCs’) clinical care opinions. As part of a clinic cluster-randomized control trial (RCT) testing a cancer prevention and screening CDS system with patient and PCC printouts (with or without shared decision-making tools [SDMT]) for patients due for breast, cervical, colorectal, and lung cancer screening and/or human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination compared to usual care (UC), we surveyed PCCs at study clinics pre- and post-CDS implementation. Our primary aim was to learn if PCCs' opinions changed over time within study arms. Secondary aims including examining whether PCCs' opinions in study arms differed both pre- and post-implementation, and gauging PCCs’ opinions on the CDS in the two intervention arms.
CANCER
BioMed Central

Measuring implementation climate: psychometric properties of the Implementation Climate Scale (ICS) in Norwegian mental health care services

Nadina Peters ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8490-61571, Randi Hovden Borge1, Ane- Marthe Solheim Skar1 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 23 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Employees’ perceptions of organizational climate for implementation of new methods are important in assessing and planning for implementation efforts. More specifically,...
MENTAL HEALTH
BioMed Central

Contacts with general practitioners, dentists, and medical specialists among nursing home residents: a cross-sectional study in 44 German nursing homes

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 35 (2022) Cite this article. Nursing home residents have high medical care needs. Their medical care utilization is, however, lower compared to community-dwelling elderly and varies widely among nursing homes. This study quantified the utilization of general practitioners (GPs), dentists, and medical specialists among nursing homes and residents, and investigated whether dentist utilization is associated with individual and nursing home characteristics.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Medscape News

At-Home Geriatric Assessment: Cost-Effective Alternative to Hospital

Older adults who avoided hospital admission with at-home geriatric assessment and home-based care incurred significantly lower costs compared with those hospitalized, in a new study. The comprehensive geriatric assessment (CGA) is an established strategy for guiding care of older adults in a hospital setting, but its use in other settings...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

The immigrant birthweight paradox in an urban cohort: Role of immigrant enclaves and ambient air pollution

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Foreign-born Black and Latina women on average have higher birthweight infants than their US-born counterparts, despite generally worse socioeconomic indicators and prenatal care access, i.e., "immigrant birthweight paradox" (IBP). Residence in immigrant enclaves and associated social-cultural and economic benefits may be drivers of IBP. Yet, enclaves have been found to have higher air pollution, a risk factor for lower birthweight.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Maternal mid-gestational and child cord blood immune signatures are strongly associated with offspring risk of ASD

Epidemiological studies and work in animal models indicate that immune activation may be a risk factor for autism spectrum disorders (ASDs). We measured levels of 60 cytokines and growth factors in 869 maternal mid-gestational (MMG) and 807 child cord blood (CB) plasma samples from 457 ASD (385 boys, 72 girls) and 497 control children (418 boys, 79 girls) from the Norwegian Autism Birth Cohort. We analyzed associations first using sex-stratified unadjusted and adjusted logistic regression models, and then employed machine learning strategies (LASSO"‰+"‰interactions, Random Forests, XGBoost classifiers) with cross-validation and randomly sampled test set evaluation to assess the utility of immune signatures as ASD biomarkers. We found prominent case"“control differences in both boys and girls with alterations in a wide range of analytes in MMG and CB plasma including but not limited to IL1RA, TNFÎ±, Serpin E1, VCAM1, VEGFD, EGF, CSF1, and CSF2. MMG findings were most striking, with particularly strong effect sizes in girls. Models did not change appreciably upon adjustment for maternal conditions, medication use, or emotional distress ratings. Findings were corroborated using machine learning approaches, with area under the receiver operating characteristic curve values in the test sets ranging from 0.771 to 0.965. Our results are consistent with gestational immunopathology in ASD, may provide insights into sex-specific differences, and have the potential to lead to biomarkers for early diagnosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

New Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Found To Be Safe and Effective in Trial – “Highly Efficacious and Very Safe”

An investigational COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax was found to be 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 illness, according to results from a Phase 3 clinical trial published on December 15, 2021, in the New England Journal of Medicine. The University of Maryland School of Medicine’s (UMSOM) Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health served as one of the trial sites, and Karen Kotloff, MD, Professor of Pediatrics at UMSOM, served as Co-Chair for the trial protocol.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

What pharmacological interventions are effective in binge-eating disorder? Insights from a critical evaluation of the evidence from clinical trials

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Binge-eating disorder (BED) is the commonest eating disorder and an important causal factor in obesity. Lisdexamfetamine is the only approved pharmacological treatment. Many drugs have been clinically evaluated and several were described as potentially promising treatments. A comprehensive reassessment of the evidence from these clinical trials has been performed. The questions to be answered were: (1) Does the evidence support claims of efficacy? (2) What pharmacological mechanisms show promise for developing new BED drugs? (3) What are the clinical implications for treating BED? PubMed and internal database searches identified every available published drug trial in BED. The trials and their results were summarised and reviewed to re-evaluate the evidence. Factors taken into consideration included psychiatric diagnosis, primary endpoint, secondary outcome measures, trial size, blinding and controls, drop-out rates, placebo response rates and weight-loss. Drugs were classified according to their pharmacology and therapeutic indication to determine which mechanisms were effective and to provide insights into the psychopathology of BED. For most drugs, robust evidence of efficacy in BED is insubstantial or absent. Some catecholaminergic drugs developed for ADHD are also effective in BED; other pharmacological mechanisms are weakly efficacious at best. Reducing BED severity has little impact on weight. Conversely, weight-loss from anti-obesity therapy is ineffective in ameliorating the psychopathological drivers of BED. (1) BED is a psychiatric not a metabolic disorder. (2) Weight-loss drugs are generally ineffective in BED. (3) Efficacy in BED is restricted to powerful catecholaminergic drugs. (4) Drugs acting via noradrenaline, 5-HT, GABA, carbonic anhydrase inhibition, opioid receptors and various ion channels are generally minimally effective at best. (5) Efficacy in BED is dependent on treating its core psychopathology; reducing impulsivity and compulsivity and increasing cognitive restraint over eating. (6) Obese subjects with BED may benefit from separate treatments for these two disorders.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

The roles, activities and impacts of middle managers who function as knowledge brokers to improve care delivery and outcomes in healthcare organizations: a critical interpretive synthesis

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 11 (2022) Cite this article. Middle Managers (MMs) are thought to play a pivotal role as knowledge brokers (KBs) in healthcare organizations. However, the role of MMs who function as KBs (MM KBs) in health care is under-studied. Research is needed that contributes to our understanding of how MMs broker knowledge in health care and what factors influence their KB efforts.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Response to winter pressures in acute services: analysis from the Winter Society for Acute Medicine Benchmarking Audit

Catherine Atkin ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0596-85151, Thomas Knight2, Chris Subbe ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3110-88883,. Mark Holland ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8336-53364,. Tim Cooksley ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6114-19565,6 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 17 (2022) Cite this article. 21 Accesses. 11 Altmetric. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. There is increased demand for urgent and acute services during...
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

Precursors and outcomes of work engagement among nursing professionals—a cross-sectional study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 21 (2022) Cite this article. Health services organizations must understand how best to lower nursing professionals’ turnover intentions, and increase their job satisfaction and the quality of care provided to patients. This study aims to examine whether work engagement (WE) is a significant predictor of the achievement of these preferred organizational goals. The study also aims to examine whether organizational culture and organizational climate can manage the WE of nursing professionals and indirectly contribute to the accomplishment of the preferred organizational goals.
NORWAY
BioMed Central

Parental perceptions of the food environment and their influence on food decisions among low-income families: a rapid review of qualitative evidence

BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 9 (2022) Cite this article. The food environment within and surrounding homes influences family dietary habits with socio-economic areas at a nutritional disadvantage. Families’ perception of the food environment and how it influences their food decisions is less clear. This rapid review aimed to synthesise qualitative evidence of parental perspectives of the food environment and their influence on food decisions among disadvantaged families.
RELATIONSHIPS
mhealthintelligence.com

Video Telehealth as Effective as Usual Care for Chronic Diseases

The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, aimed to assess the benefits and harms of video-based telemedicine for the treatment of chronic diseases. Researchers searched PubMed, EMBASE, Web of Science, and the Cochrane Library for randomized controlled trials published from Jan. 1, 2013, to March 3, 2021. They...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy