Cancer

Ten-year trends of utilizing palliative care and palliative procedures in patients with gastric Cancer in the United States from 2009 to 2018 - a nationwide database study

By Moon Kyung Joo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6050-3695
BioMed Central
 3 days ago

Moon Kyung Joo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6050-36951,2 na1, Ji Won Yoo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7196-86823,. Zahra Mojtahedi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5133-77444,. Jinwook Hwang ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4940-165X1,5,. Ja Seol Koo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1202-075X1,6,. Hee-Taik Kang ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8048-62477 &. Jay J. Shen ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4993-83294 na1. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 20 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

MedicalXpress

Study of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 shows 13% mortality rate

The first study to evaluate the clinical characteristics and outcomes of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 infections indicates they remained at high risk for hospitalization and death. The study, published Dec. 24 in Annals of Oncology showed that fully vaccinated patients who experienced breakthrough infections had...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

13% of small sample of fully vaccinated cancer patients died from COVID-19, study finds

Cancer patients who experienced breakthrough COVID-19 infections had a 13 percent death rate, a study published Dec. 24 in the Annals of Oncology found. Researchers collected data on 1,787 patients with cancer and COVID-19 between Nov. 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021, 1,656 of whom were unvaccinated, 77 partially vaccinated and 54 fully vaccinated.
CANCER
BioMed Central

Sustainability of weight loss from a family-centered pediatric weight management program integrated in primary care

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 12 (2022) Cite this article. A 6-month pediatric weight loss program showed modest success, but the sustainability of this success after 12 months was unclear. The present study aims tomeasure the medium-term effectiveness of family-based weight management in pediatric primary care to reduce body weight in children living with obesity.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medscape News

AI System Improves Early Gastric Cancer Detection

An artificial intelligence (AI) system called "ENDOANGEL" was effective for real-time monitoring of endoscopic "blind spots" and improved detection of early gastric cancer (EGC) during esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), according to research published recently. While EGD is widely used to examine lesions found in the upper gastrointestinal tract, there is considerable variability...
CANCER
BioMed Central

Co-development of a transitions in care bundle for patient transitions from the intensive care unit: a mixed-methods analysis of a stakeholder consensus meeting

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 10 (2022) Cite this article. Intensive care unit (ICU) patients undergoing transitions in care are at increased risk of adverse events and gaps in medical care. We evaluated existing patient- and family-centered transitions in care tools and identified facilitators, barriers, and implementation considerations for the application of a transitions in care bundle in critically ill adults (i.e., a collection of evidence-based patient- and family-centred tools to improve outcomes during and after transitions from the intensive care unit [ICU] to hospital ward or community).
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

How do Chinese people perceive their healthcare system? Trends and determinants of public satisfaction and perceived fairness, 2006–2019

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 22 (2022) Cite this article. The public’s perception of the health system provides valuable insights on health system performance and future directions of improvement. While China’s health care reform was a response to people’s discontent in the health care system due to the lack of accessibility and affordability, little is known on changes in public perception of China’s health system. This paper examines trends in public perception of the health system between 2006 and 2019 and assesses determinants of public perception in China’s health system.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Capitated versus fee-for-service reimbursement and quality of care for chronic disease: a US cross-sectional analysis

Sri Lekha Tummalapalli ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6513-84601,2,3,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 19 (2022) Cite this article. Upcoming alternative payment models Primary Care First (PCF) and Kidney Care Choices (KCC) incorporate capitated payments for chronic disease management. Prior research on the effect of capitated payments on chronic disease management has shown mixed results. We assessed the patient, physician, and practice characteristics of practices with capitation as the majority of revenue, and evaluated the association of capitated reimbursement with quality of chronic disease care.
HEALTH SERVICES
eturbonews.com

Cancer Patient Care Better with Depression Screening

Kaiser Permanente research published January 4, 2022, in JAMA showed depression screening for patients with newly diagnosed breast cancer was highly effective at identifying patients in need of behavioral health care, and the new screening initiative was subsequently and successfully built into the patient care and daily workflow of medical oncology teams at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California.
CANCER
BioMed Central

Merging existing practices with new ones: the adjustment of organizational routines to using cancer patient pathways in primary healthcare

The introduction of new tools can bring unintended consequences for organizational routines. Cancer Patient Pathways (CPP) were introduced into the Swedish healthcare system in 2015 to shorten time to diagnosis and treatment. Primary healthcare (PHC) plays a central role since cancer diagnosis often begins in PHC units. Our study aimed to understand how PHC units adjusted organizational routines to utilizing CPPs.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Hepatocellular carcinoma patients with high circulating cytotoxic T cells and intra-tumoral immune signature benefit from pembrolizumab: results from a single-arm phase 2 trial

Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 1 (2022) Cite this article. A limited number of studies have characterized genomic properties of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients in response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. Methods. Herein, we performed comprehensive molecular characterization of immediate (D-42 to D-1) pre-treatment tumor biopsy specimens from 60 patients with...
CANCER
BioMed Central

Parental perceptions of the food environment and their influence on food decisions among low-income families: a rapid review of qualitative evidence

BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 9 (2022) Cite this article. The food environment within and surrounding homes influences family dietary habits with socio-economic areas at a nutritional disadvantage. Families’ perception of the food environment and how it influences their food decisions is less clear. This rapid review aimed to synthesise qualitative evidence of parental perspectives of the food environment and their influence on food decisions among disadvantaged families.
RELATIONSHIPS
BioMed Central

Economic impact of switching from partially combined vaccine “Pentaxim® and hepatitis B” to fully combined vaccine “Hexaxim®” in the Malaysian National Immunization Program

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 34 (2022) Cite this article. The decision to implement new vaccines should be supported by public health and economic evaluations. Therefore, this study was primarily designed to evaluate the economic impact of switching from partially combined vaccine (Pentaxim® plus hepatitis B) to fully combined vaccine (Hexaxim®) in the Malaysian National Immunization Program (NIP) and to investigate healthcare professionals (HCPs)’ and parents’/caregivers’ perceptions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BioMed Central

Primary care clinicians’ opinions before and after implementation of cancer screening and prevention clinical decision support in a clinic cluster-randomized control trial: a survey research study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 38 (2022) Cite this article. Electronic health record (EHR)-linked clinical decision support (CDS) may impact primary care clinicians’ (PCCs’) clinical care opinions. As part of a clinic cluster-randomized control trial (RCT) testing a cancer prevention and screening CDS system with patient and PCC printouts (with or without shared decision-making tools [SDMT]) for patients due for breast, cervical, colorectal, and lung cancer screening and/or human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination compared to usual care (UC), we surveyed PCCs at study clinics pre- and post-CDS implementation. Our primary aim was to learn if PCCs' opinions changed over time within study arms. Secondary aims including examining whether PCCs' opinions in study arms differed both pre- and post-implementation, and gauging PCCs’ opinions on the CDS in the two intervention arms.
CANCER
BioMed Central

Does de-implementation of low-value care impact the patient-clinician relationship? A mixed methods study

The importance of reducing low-value care (LVC) is increasingly recognized, but the impact of de-implementation on the patient-clinician relationship is not well understood. This mixed-methods study explored the impact of LVC de-implementation on the patient-clinician relationship. Adult primary care patients from a large Virginia health system volunteered to participate in...
VIRGINIA STATE
MedPage Today

More Affirmation of Outpatient Palliative Care Benefits in Terminal Cancer

Most patients with terminal cancer did not receive outpatient palliative care, despite its association with reduced hospitalizations and increased use of hospice care, a retrospective analysis showed. Overall, 50% of 522 patients received palliative care -- which was linked with more hospice utilization, do-not-resuscitate (DNR) designation, and advanced planning --...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Study Shows Cancer Patients Overlooked in COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

The study authors sought to determine the proportion of states that elected to follow CDC recommendations by identifying each state’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage through keyword-based internet search and set out to identify information about vaccinations for patients with cancer. A new study found that approximately two-thirds of the United...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Poor sleep quality is negatively associated with low cognitive performance in general population independent of self-reported sleep disordered breathing

BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 3 (2022) Cite this article. Sleep disordered breathing (SDB) plays a significant role in both sleep quality and cognition and whether it has an impact on the relationship between above two factors remains to be clear. The study aimed to explore the association between sleep quality and cognitive performance in general population by considering influence of sleep disordered breathing (SDB).
MENTAL HEALTH
BioMed Central

Contacts with general practitioners, dentists, and medical specialists among nursing home residents: a cross-sectional study in 44 German nursing homes

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 35 (2022) Cite this article. Nursing home residents have high medical care needs. Their medical care utilization is, however, lower compared to community-dwelling elderly and varies widely among nursing homes. This study quantified the utilization of general practitioners (GPs), dentists, and medical specialists among nursing homes and residents, and investigated whether dentist utilization is associated with individual and nursing home characteristics.
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

Precursors and outcomes of work engagement among nursing professionals—a cross-sectional study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 21 (2022) Cite this article. Health services organizations must understand how best to lower nursing professionals’ turnover intentions, and increase their job satisfaction and the quality of care provided to patients. This study aims to examine whether work engagement (WE) is a significant predictor of the achievement of these preferred organizational goals. The study also aims to examine whether organizational culture and organizational climate can manage the WE of nursing professionals and indirectly contribute to the accomplishment of the preferred organizational goals.
NORWAY

