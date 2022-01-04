ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Company awaits word on state funding for proposed Route 3 egg hatchery

By CRAIG FOX cfox@wdt.net
nny360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN — The Georgia company that wants to build an egg hatchery in the agribusiness park on Route 3 is still waiting to hear about state funding before definitely committing to the project. Watertown developer Michael E. Lundy said on Monday the Empire State Development Corporation’s financing is...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Kathy Hochul outlines proposals in State of the State

Gov. Kathy Hochul outlines proposals in State of the State. Tire shortage leads to concerns about slippery winter roads. 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: When Cleaning, Do You Dust First or Vacuum First?. Remembering the ‘Clark Griswold of Troy’. Gov. Hochul announces $10 billion investment in state’s healthcare industry.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
FOX 61

State GOP proposes sales tax reduction

HARTFORD, Conn — State Republican lawmakers are proposing a plan they say will reduce the state's sales tax in order to help residents cope with higher costs. Senate Republicans are proposing to reduce the sales tax from 6.35% to 5.99% and eliminate the additional 1% meals tax from February 15 through the end of the 2022 calendar year. Leaders said the proposal will result in a temporary tax reduction totaling $315.1 million - $132.3 million in the fiscal year 2022 ending the last day of June, and $182.8 million in the fiscal year 2023, which starts at the beginning of July 2022.
HARTFORD, CT
Urban Milwaukee

On Law Enforcement Funding, GOP Proposes Half of What They Already Turned Down

MADISON – Today, Representative Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) released the following statement:. “After a decade of underfunding local law enforcement and municipal services, Republicans are desperate to blame anyone but themselves for the consequences of their decisions. Governor Evers’ proposed 2019-21 and 2021-23 budgets included increases in state funding and his proposed 2021-23 budget included a voter approved local option revenue so communities could adequately meet their law enforcement needs. If Governor Evers’ proposed 2019-21 and 2021-23 budget for county and municipal aid and state payments for municipal services (PMS) for municipal services (PMS) had been approved, local governments would have received an additional $50,224,700. The 2021-23 budget alone would have increased state funding for local government by $34,557,700.
MADISON, WI
wwnytv.com

Site plans approved for bigger egg hatchery

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Revised site plans have been approved for a proposed egg hatchery in the town of Watertown. The egg hatchery would be located off of State Route 3 in the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park. The company, CWT Farms International, has planning board approval to build an even bigger facility than first proposed, producing more than 36 million eggs a year - up from its original 15 million.
WATERTOWN, NY
WTRF

West Virginia approves major natural gas pipeline permit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Hill is reporting on Friday that the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection granted a permit for the construction of a pipeline that will run 300 miles and will enter Virginia. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is controversial and is opposed by environmental groups like...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatchery#Watertown Planning Board#Cwt Farms International#Planning Board Co
The Nebraska City News Press

NCPS board hears presentation on a new funding proposal

A new school funding proposal that will be introduced in the Nebraska Legislature in 2022 has the potential to generate at least $176 million in additional revenue. The Nebraska City Public Schools board of education heard a presentation on the new proposal from Chip Kay, director of finance and human resources for Columbus Public Schools, in a work session ahead of the board’s regular Dec. 13 monthly meeting.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
NewsTimes

Ridgefield receives more than $1 million in state funding for Route 7 sewer project

RIDGEFIELD — The state Bond Commission this week approved more than $77 million for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which will fund several initiatives aimed at protecting the environment including in Ridgefield. DEEP’s Clean Water Fund received $60 million to assist municipalities in planning, designing and constructing...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
mynbc5.com

Vermont is distributing leftover at-home antigen tests to school districts

BRANDON, Vt. — Thousands of at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests were handed out to Vermont students and families last week. State officials say half of the 90,000 kits are still up for grabs. Vermont's “Kits for Kids” program helped thousands of families test their children for COVID-19 before heading...
BRANDON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Opening of Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the $248 million Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund, which will be administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to support mortgage relief, home repairs, housing counseling, and legal services. “Across Maryland, there are homeowners who are struggling to keep up with their mortgage […] The post Governor Hogan Announces Opening of Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
desertexposure.com

Governor proposes 13 percent state budget increase

The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration released Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s FY23 executive budget recommendation Jan. 6, proposing $8.4 billion in recurring spending, a 13.4 percent increase from the current fiscal year. The proposed budget, which includes 36.4 percent in reserve funds, will be presented to the...
POLITICS
WIVB

NYSDOT to share information on proposed Route 60 project

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County residents can soon learn more about a proposed project to improve Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret. Currently, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is planning to make changes between State Route 83 and U.S. Route 20. Those changes include the following:
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
energynews.us

Wyoming governor declares emergency to keep coal plant running

• Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon issues an emergency order to block the U.S. EPA from shutting down one of a coal plant’s four units for failing to comply with regional haze standards. (WyoFile) • U.S. coal-fired power generation in 2021 jumped 22% from the prior year, boosting production at...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy