Company awaits word on state funding for proposed Route 3 egg hatchery

MADISON – Today, Representative Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) released the following statement:. “After a decade of underfunding local law enforcement and municipal services, Republicans are desperate to blame anyone but themselves for the consequences of their decisions. Governor Evers’ proposed 2019-21 and 2021-23 budgets included increases in state funding and his proposed 2021-23 budget included a voter approved local option revenue so communities could adequately meet their law enforcement needs. If Governor Evers’ proposed 2019-21 and 2021-23 budget for county and municipal aid and state payments for municipal services (PMS) for municipal services (PMS) had been approved, local governments would have received an additional $50,224,700. The 2021-23 budget alone would have increased state funding for local government by $34,557,700.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO