Prompt removal of Christmas trees encouraged

Gettysburg Times
 3 days ago

Nearly one-third (30 percent) of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

kwayradio.com

Christmas Tree Collection in Waverly

Beginning Wednesday the City of Waverly will be offering Christmas Tree removal. To take advantage of this service, citizens are asked to place their trees at the curb in front of their residence, not in an alley. The city asks that all tinsel, decorations and plastic tree bags be removed prior to disposal. Wreaths and garland will also be picked up at this time. The Christmas Tree removal will last until January 11th. To be placed on the pick-up list call Waverly Public Services.
WAVERLY, IA
Klamath Alerts

Christmas Tree Chipping at the Fairgrounds

Klamath Basin residents are invited to bring undecorated Christmas trees to the Klamath County Fairgrounds parking lot on Saturday, January 8, from 8 a.m. to noon, to be chipped by Absolute Tree Care Service in exchange for any donation to Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin. “By offering...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
natickreport.com

Christmas tree disposal in Natick

Natick Public Works will pick up Christmas trees during the first two full weeks of January on your trash day. They must be bare (i.e., no decorations, no lights, and not in a plastic bag) and placed at curbside. Another option for tree disposal: Unity Farm Sanctuary in Sherborn will...
NATICK, MA
kaynewscow.com

Christmas Tree Recycling available

PONCA CITY — The Christmas Tree Recycling area located across the street from the drop-off Recycling Center on west Prospect Avenue is open until Jan. 21. Trees will be turned into mulch and be available free to the public. Citizens will need to bring their own shovels and containers for transport.The mulch will be available beginning Jan. 27 until it is gone.
PONCA CITY, OK
KTVZ

To avoid post-holiday home fires, remove that Christmas tree before it dries out

QUINCY, Mass. (KTVZ) -- Nearly one-third of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. With this post-holiday fire hazard in mind, the National Fire Protection Association strongly encourages everyone to keep the festive memories and remove the hazards by disposing of Christmas trees promptly after the holiday season.
INDUSTRY
northcountrynow.com

Patriotic Potsdam Christmas tree

Renee Pillado of Potsdam submitted the picture of this year’s Christmas tree which is decorated with photos of veterans and active service members. ‘This is how we have chosen to encourage our hearts and keep our hope alive. In our home we are honoring our country, first responders and veterans through this Christmas season. On the ribbon is pictures pinned of men and women in these branches. Some are dead, like my dad. Some are retired, disabled and still active,’ Pillado said. Photo submitted by Renee Pillado.
POTSDAM, NY
biddefordmaine.org

Christmas Tree Pickup Dates

Time to take down your Christmas tree? If you are a Biddeford resident, you can have your tree picked up by the City for free by putting it on the side of the road on your trash collection day during the first two weeks of January. Trees can also be...
BIDDEFORD, ME
yourislandnews.com

County encourages recycling trees

Beaufort County residents who have decals are encouraged to bring live Christmas trees to any County Convenience Center during normal hours since recycling live Christmas trees saves landfill space. Trees should be placed in the yard waste bins. For residents who do not have Convenience Center decals, Christmas trees can...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
floridasportsman.com

Fisherman's Christmas Tree

I used six rods, a barrel top, some electric tie straps, lights, and lures. Nice! Have a good one John! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays all!
LIFESTYLE
manchestermo.gov

Holiday Tree Removal

Beginning on Monday, January 10, 2022, the Public Works Department will make one pass throughout the City to collect cut holiday trees placed at the curb by single family residences. Please place your tree at the curb on Sunday evening, January 9th, as City staff will begin the program at...
POLITICS
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper removes trees in Highland Cemetery

CASPER, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Work to remove nine spruce trees and five ash trees in Highland Cemetery will begin on Tuesday, December 28 and be complete on Friday, January 7, weather permitting. “The spruce trees are dead or dying from ips beetle, and the ash trees are showing signs of the lilac ash borer,” stated City Forester Katy Hallock. “In order to prevent disease from spreading to other trees in Highland Cemetery, it is crucial to identify and remove diseased trees.” Hallock went on to explain that storms in the last few years and drought have damaged many trees in the cemetery, and damages trees are very susceptible to insects, fungi, and disease.
CASPER, WY
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dispute over tree removal leaves neighbors at odds

Dearborn police officers were called to the 18000 block of N. Outer Drive at about 2:45 p.m. Dec. 14 for a dispute between neighbors over a tree that the county has scheduled for removal. The resident who called said the tree is dangerous, and growing onto her driveway. She had...
DEARBORN, MI
The Free Press

Mankato to remove 50 ash trees around schools

MANKATO — With the ash-tree-killing emerald ash borer nearing Mankato, city officials and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are working together to remove 50 trees along sidewalks leading to local schools. The preemptive removal is being done in the expectation the trees will die in coming years. Removing...
MANKATO, MN
CBS DFW

Kids Winter Sweaters Made With Lead Paint Zippers Recalled

(CBSDFW.COM) – Anyone who recently bought the following wool sweater made for children from Seattle, Washington-based Native Creation should return it immediately. (credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) The company has recalled about 170 units of wool sweaters citing violation of the Federal Lead Paint ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. This recall involves sweaters for children sizes 0 to 8. They were sold with dark gray, blue or black as the base color with multi-colored, Native American patterns. The sweaters have an attached hood, a zipper along the front and drawstrings at the top and bottom of the zipper path. They were manufactured in Ecuador and sold at the clothing company from December 2020 through January 2021 for about $29. According to the agency, the paint on the zipper pull contains levels of lead that exceed the maximums allowed. Excessive levels of lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if the paint is ingested.
SEATTLE, WA
Bay Net

Tree Removal Permits Temporarily Suspended In Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Due to the recent winter storm, the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning will suspend tree removal permits through Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. During this time, citizens will not be required to obtain a permit to dispose of downed trees caused by the winter weather events during the week of Jan. 3, 2022.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

