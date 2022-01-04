Prompt removal of Christmas trees encouraged

CASPER, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Work to remove nine spruce trees and five ash trees in Highland Cemetery will begin on Tuesday, December 28 and be complete on Friday, January 7, weather permitting. “The spruce trees are dead or dying from ips beetle, and the ash trees are showing signs of the lilac ash borer,” stated City Forester Katy Hallock. “In order to prevent disease from spreading to other trees in Highland Cemetery, it is crucial to identify and remove diseased trees.” Hallock went on to explain that storms in the last few years and drought have damaged many trees in the cemetery, and damages trees are very susceptible to insects, fungi, and disease.
Comments / 0