Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur had a strong rebuttal to Hub Arkush’s opinion of Aaron Rodgers and the NFL MVP vote on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Arkush, one of the 50 voters for the Associated Press, said he wouldn’t be voting for Rodgers, who he called the “biggest jerk in the league.” He also claimed the Packers quarterback acted in an “inappropriate” manner during the offseason and in regards to his COVID-19 vaccination status, eliminating him as the top MVP candidate.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO