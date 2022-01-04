Scenic Drive

Roddy Ricch’s uncanny ability to blend in with almost any style of rap is his calling card, for better or worse. Being able to get in where you fit in is great for variety. But there’s always the risk of the music becoming indistinct, another identity flashing briefly in the scramble suit before being quickly replaced. At its best, like on his chart-topping single “The Box,” his vocal range can make a song crackle with unpredictable energy. At its worst—“Faces” from his 2018 mixtape Feed Tha Streets II or “Boom Boom Room” from his 2019 debut Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial—his music is grist for the same playlist mill churning out Future and Young Thug clones. When his personality and versatility work hand-in-hand, it’s easy to see why he’s become one of the biggest rappers on the planet.

