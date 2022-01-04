Scenic Drive

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Dani Blum
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Khalid crooned his way to the Billboard charts by insisting just how chill he is. He wants to talk; he wants you to “come and vibe”; his music is shapeless and innocuous, mild enough to blend into any top-hits playlist. A Khalid album is low-stakes by definition. His latest project, Scenic...

Pitchfork

EMA Covers Modest Mouse’s “Trailer Trash”: Listen

Mark and Wendy Lynch Redfern have announced a new album to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their magazine Under the Radar: The new Covers of Covers compilation is out March 4 (via American Laundromat). The album features artists covering songs by musicians who’ve been on the cover of Under the Radar. The first two offerings are EMA’s take on Modest Mouse’s “Trailer Trash,” and Grandaddy’s cover of Metric’s “Blindness.” Hear the songs below.
Pitchfork

Fighting Demons

The most affecting part of the first annual Juice WRLD Day celebration was when his former DJ, Mike P, went out into the crowd to talk to fans about how the late Chicago rapper changed their lives. They said they discovered Juice in high school and credit him for helping them overcome depression and mental illness. One fan showed off a tattoo of lyrics to the song “Life’s a Mess” on her arm. Several were on the verge of tears while sharing their memories. “Whenever I need a high, all I need is to play some Juice WRLD,” one said as the crowd of thousands erupted.
Pitchfork

Breathe Suite EP

When you are engulfed in panic, you’re supposed to breathe. In through your nose, out through your mouth. Slowly, and with purpose. Rhythmically filling and emptying your lungs is said to relieve inner turmoil. But what if the very act of focused respiration, the effort of making an involuntary task intentional, inflames that panic? What if air is simply not available? In Breathe Suite, London composer and multi-instrumentalist Ben Marc (né Neil Charles) examines this paradox. His swirling arrangements—which synthesize jazz, hip-hop, neoclassical, and electronic—explore multiple aspects of breath: its inherent meter, vital function, and what happens when it’s stifled.
Pitchfork

Listen to Tae Dawg’s “Mil Ticket”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. If you’re looking for a fun mixtape, try Tae Dawg’s Oozin Dawg 2. The flow-switching rapper has an ear for distinct DMV-area beats only rivaled by Lil Gray. No matter if the production has shades of moody R&B or synths bright enough for a Yeat tape, it’s paired with the blown-out percussion that’s fast become the region’s specialty. On “Mil Ticket,” those characteristic drums ride over brooding piano keys as Tae Dawg whisper-raps punchlines (“Hollows slide through yo’ Canada Goose yo’ feathers gon’ get plucked”) and references “ooze” more often than the first Power Rangers movie.
Ari Lennox
Alicia Keys
Pitchfork

Grizzly Peak

The Dodos’ music moves in lean, agile sweeps, like a conversation between two friends who know each other well enough to develop their own shorthand. Whether on stage or on record, singer and guitarist Meric Long and drummer Logan Kroeber appear equally relaxed in their brisk exchanges, matching each other’s stoicism to the point that it’s easy to overlook the speed, stamina, and sharpness of their dialogue. There’s a lot of movement between them, little of it wasted, much of it flying under the radar. These qualities also apply to the path of the band itself. Over their 15 years together, and especially since the indie-folk duo’s beloved sophomore LP, Visiter, their consistency has been easy to take for granted.
Pitchfork

Listen to WB Nutty’s “Taxin”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The Detroit duo Los and Nutty’s Panagnl4e, Vol. 3 belongs on the shortlist of the city’s best mixtapes of the last half-decade. Though I’ve given more of my attention to Los, whose weathered voice and solo tapes with Topside particularly stand out, WB Nutty is no slouch. Fuck What Ya Heard isn’t his first solo tape, but it’s the one that’s made it clear both halves of the pair are essential pieces of the Michigan rap scene. “Taxin” might be his best solo record to date. Over a beat that could be played by a marching band, Nutty delivers his trademark blend of rap dreams and colorful trap tales. I won’t leave him out of the conversation anymore.
Pitchfork

Stars

Ryan Pollie makes guitar-centric dream pop that recalls the staples of classic rock radio while sticking to his DIY roots. Since debuting under the pseudonym Los Angeles Police Department in 2014, the Philadelphia-born, L.A.-based songwriter has sharpened his California bedroom pop with a breezy country twang, reaching an emotional peak on 2019’s self-titled album under his birth name, which he completed while undergoing chemotherapy. On Stars, his fourth studio album, Pollie expands his musical palette and wades into richly textured psychedelic folk.
Pitchfork

Listen to Johnny Cinco’s “No Stunts”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This New Year’s Day, Johnny Cinco released the sequel to 2020’s Hood Drake, and Hood Drake 2 is good enough to forgive his attempts at making the self-given nickname stick. “No Stunts” counts as an early standout, with the monotone Atlanta crooner in his comfort zone over a moody trap beat. Johnny Cinco won’t wow anyone with his singing, but it’s more about the #vibes as he rattles off lavish scenes that are so routine to him that he sounds bored: riding in a luxury car with tons of women and running up the bill in Louis Vuitton for no reason except that he can. It just might give you sweet dreams about what your day would look like with a fatter bank account.
Pitchfork

Live Life Fast

Roddy Ricch’s uncanny ability to blend in with almost any style of rap is his calling card, for better or worse. Being able to get in where you fit in is great for variety. But there’s always the risk of the music becoming indistinct, another identity flashing briefly in the scramble suit before being quickly replaced. At its best, like on his chart-topping single “The Box,” his vocal range can make a song crackle with unpredictable energy. At its worst—“Faces” from his 2018 mixtape Feed Tha Streets II or “Boom Boom Room” from his 2019 debut Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial—his music is grist for the same playlist mill churning out Future and Young Thug clones. When his personality and versatility work hand-in-hand, it’s easy to see why he’s become one of the biggest rappers on the planet.
Pitchfork

4Nem

For a while, Chief Keef has been the antithesis of the modern rap superstar who coasts on musical trends and collaborations. Finally Rich, released almost a decade ago, was a decent enough swing at the prototypical major label debut. But since then, the Chicagoan’s mixtapes have materialized so specifically out of his own interests that they seem to ignore just about everything happening in rap. If album drop dates weren’t visible on streaming services, it would be nearly impossible to tell if a Keef tape was from 2013, 2017, or 2021. His apparent rejection of the game left a certain corner of fans disappointed that he wasn’t the hitmaker they imagined he could be and left others thrilled that he chose to instead churn out weird, often erratic trips into his psyche.
Pitchfork

Barn

Neil Young is standing on the porch, smoking weed, waiting for somebody else to show up. That’s the basic premise of “They Might Be Lost,” the strangest, loosest—and thus, the quintessential—song from Barn, his latest album. (Young’s discography itself is strange and loose enough that contextualizing Barn in the usual ways seems futile, but if you must know, it’s his 41st studio effort, and the 14th to feature Crazy Horse, his trustiest backing band.) Young wrote “They Might Be Lost” quickly and intuitively and didn’t give the band much time to rehearse it, a first-thought-best-thought approach that pervades Barn.
Pitchfork

Peace and Offerings EP

Katy B has spent over 10 years as the Cinderella of UK dance: a winsome anti-diva upon whom listeners project all their clubbing thrills and dreams. But her music was never just about the club. Just as often, she sang about the liminal spaces between those nights: between one weekend and the next, between sudden spark and future disaster, between dancing past the pain and feeling it full force. So when Katy returns after a five-year break to barren nightlife and a musical world that’s nothing but liminal space, the transition’s remarkably smooth.
hiphop-n-more.com

The Weeknd Reveals ‘Dawn FM’ Album Tracklist

The Weeknd has revealed the official tracklist for his new album Dawn FM that drops this Friday, January 7th. The Canadian superstar unveiled the 16 songs-list through a video trailer which you can watch below. The guest features on the tracks have not been revealed yet but previously, Abel said that Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and fellow Canadian Jim Carrey will appear on the album.
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Big Scenic Nowhere, The Long Morrow

The Long Morrow is striking in the nuance of its sound and process alike. It is the second full-length from West Coasterly conglomeration Big Scenic Nowhere, the project founded by guitarists Bob Balch (Fu Manchu) and Gary Arce (Yawning Man) that quickly came to include multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Tony Reed (keys, bass, guitar, synth, Mellotron, etc.) of Mos Generator and Yawning Man drummer Bill Stinson, as well, initially, as a range of guests. That was true of their early-2020 debut LP, Vision Beyond Horizon (review here), which brought contributions from members of The Well, Monolord and acknowledged keymaster Per Wiberg (Kamchatka, King Hobo, Candlemass, Opeth, Switchblade, on and on forever).
Pitchfork

FKA twigs Announces New Mixtape Caprisongs

FKA twigs has announced her new mixtape Caprisongs. It’s due out on January 14. The 17-song effort will include FKA twigs’ recent Weeknd collaboration “Tears in the Club,” as well as tracks with Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl, Nigerian singer Rema, Coventry rapper Pa Salieu, and others. Find the tracklist and cover art below.
Pitchfork

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

For Damon Albarn, the ability to disconnect is vital for creativity. It’s what drew the Blur and Gorillaz frontman to Iceland’s remote wilderness nearly 25 years ago (he wrote “Song 2” on his first visit), and what has kept him returning so frequently that he’s now a dual citizen. The British singer-songwriter and musical polymath is rarely short on inspiration; he’s made more than a dozen albums spanning Britpop, Mali folk, film soundtracks, and opera (next up, he recently said, is a ballet). But in recent years, and especially during lockdown, he’s spent considerable time sitting by his piano at his home near Reykjavik, gazing out the window into the extraordinary countryside.
Pitchfork

Mac DeMarco Covers “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”: Listen

Mac DeMarco has covered the holiday staple “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” the latest installment in his annual Christmas song series. Check out the video, which stars an inflatable tree looking for a place to call home, below. “I Hope your holiday season is full of love and tree,” DeMarco captioned the video.
Pitchfork

4 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Claire Rousay, Tony Shhnow, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Claire Rousay, Tony Shhnow, Kill Rock Stars, and RXK Nephew. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
