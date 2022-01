Read and discuss The Midnight Library by Matt Haig at Schaumburg Township District Library's Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Discussion on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Schaumburg Library encourages the community to read outside their comfort zone. If you don't usually read Sci-Fi or Fantasy, give The Midnight Library by Matt Haig a try, then share your thoughts at the Library's discussion. In The Midnight Library, there exists a special library between life and death where each book provides a chance to try another life you could have lived, to see how things would be if you had made different choices. Find print copies of the book at all Schaumburg Library locations, or use your Schaumburg Library card to check out the eBook or eAudiobook.

SCHAUMBURG, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO